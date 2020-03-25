Watch Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Mock Celebrities' Coronavirus Virtue-Signaling in Viral Video

There are very few things more irritating than a self-important celebrity.

In much the same way, there are very few experiences more rewarding than watching said celebrity get absolutely roasted.

In a video on Twitter that has since gone viral, actor Ryan Reynolds did just that to many of his self-important peers.

“I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are gonna get us through this,” the “Deadpool” star said with a sarcastic grin.

He then listed off people who are actually more important during times of crisis.

“Right after health care workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping-pong players, mannequins, childhood imaginary friends, sure — like 400 other types of people,” he said.

These biting comments come only days after the release of the widely mocked “Imagine” video.

Led by “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, a group of celebrities released a video responding to the epidemic by singing a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

The video did, in fact, bring people from all walks of life together in a unifying moment, but not exactly in the way that the singing celebrities had intended.

Most of these people rallied together over their disgust for the celebrities’ cluelessness about the COVID-19 situation.

Everyone: “Things are crap at the moment hey”

Celebrities: “What if we all sing imagine at you”

Everyone: “Please don’t” — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 19, 2020

Imagine struggling through this quarantine with 4 people in your 1 bedroom home… Then imagine a bunch of celebrities start singing from their MANSIONS. This should be the start of The Purge. https://t.co/GjDE7EnxtL — Andrew Schulz 👑HEZI (@andrewschulz) March 20, 2020

Reynolds isn’t the only comedian mocking these celebrities.

On Sunday, conservative actor and director Nick Searcy released his own version of the “Imagine” video.

“Imagine there no acting. It’s easy if you try. No TV shows or movies, streaming going dry,” Searcy sang. “Imagine all the people reading lots of books.

“Imagine there’s no audience. It isn’t hard to do. You’ve told half of them you hate them. What the hell do you think they’re gonna do?

“Imagine all the people turning off your show.”

Imagine along with me. pic.twitter.com/UKZz8e2ssN — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 22, 2020

These criticisms of the self-important Hollywood elite likely fall on deaf ears.

As you’d expect, many celebrities think the coronavirus epidemic is the perfect opportunity to show just how important they are.

In the age of social media, their narcissism is becoming increasingly transparent.

Ryan Reynolds understands this sentiment and gave his fans exactly what they need from an actor at this moment: a hilarious bit of humble, self-deprecating humor.

The best thing that Hollywood celebrities can do right now is to entertain us without the preening of their inflated egos.

