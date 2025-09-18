Watch: Schumer Has Weird On-Air Malfunction, Gets Stuck in Loop for 40 Seconds Straight Over Kimmel Suspension

There is something truly amazing in seeing the left get angrier over a media personality who openly lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassination getting indefinitely suspended for his remarks than they did over Kirk’s assassination. In the case of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, it got him so angry that he was stuck in a Biden-esque loop for 40 seconds when he discovered it.

For those of you waking up to the news, ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air for an indeterminate amount of time for pushing the lie that the alleged Kirk shooter, Tyler Robinson, was actually a conservative.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said Monday, also implying that President Donald Trump wasn’t mourning his friend and ally properly.

“This is how a 4 year old mourns a goldfish,” he said.

Jimmy Kimmel compares President Trump mourning Charlie Kirk to a 4-year-old mourning a gold fish. This is the guy that literally cried after President Trump won in 2024, btw. pic.twitter.com/sca7MSNB1w — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) September 16, 2025

On Wednesday night, after criticism of the obvious disinformation Kimmel was pushing by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr, the network announced it was putting the show on ice for the moment.

“‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC spokeswoman said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The move came after Nexstar, which owns and operates dozens of ABC affiliates, voiced its opposition to the show continuing to be aired, with an executive for the media conglomerate saying that they were “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse.”

Did Schumer’s equipment break or did Schumer himself break? His equipment broke He broke

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use His equipment broke: 0% (0 Votes) He broke: 0% (0 Votes)

Sinclair, another major ABC affiliate owner, announced they wouldn’t carry Kimmel’s show, as well. Thus, a decision was made by higher-ups in Disney, which owns the network, to pull the plug on the show for now.

There was plenty of outrage to go around about the decision — but no liberal was more febrile or sputtering than Schumer, who appeared on CNN and promptly ensured America that those concerns about his age were indeed legit.

“It is outrageous,” Schumer said in an appearance Wednesday evening after Kimmel’s suspension was announced. “It’s a page right out of [Chinese President] Xi’s playbook. This is just despicable, disgusting, and against democratic values.

“Trump and his allies seem to want to shut down speech that they don’t like to hear,” he continued. “That is not what democracies do. That is what autocracies do. And it doesn’t matter whether you agree with Kimmel or not, he has the right to free speech!

The loop continued: “And so it is just outrageous. It is indicative of autocracy. And I am just outraged by it. Again, this is what dictators do. This is what Xi would do. This is what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin would do.”

So, you’re saying it’s outrageous and autocratic? I didn’t seem to get your message:

Chuck Schumer melts down over Kimmel, compares Trump to Xi and Putin. “I am just outraged by it!” pic.twitter.com/68rsvKwY63 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

First, just to be clear: This isn’t a matter of opinion. Jimmy Kimmel not only told a lie, he effectively blamed the president and his allies for a murder where the charged suspect was an avowed leftist. If I went on broadcast TV — which the government is responsible for licensing, in case you’ve forgotten — and said that the shooting suspect did so at the behest of Chuck Schumer’s rhetoric, they’d be calling for my head, too.

It’d also potentially fall under the aegis of libelous speech — given that ignoring the obvious facts of the Kirk case as they stand seems like definitional “actual malice,” the standard set by the Supreme Court in New York Times v. Sullivan, the case which stands as the guiding principle when deciding matters of defamation and libel in U.S. courts.

As for the free speech gambit, this is hilarious when you consider the Democrats spent the entirety of the COVID era actively suppressing free speech on social media platforms and on other outlets. His argument, thus, boils down to: Hey! They can’t do what we did! That’s unfair!

Except they didn’t. Carr merely stated that Kimmel’s peddling of disinformation was profoundly dangerous, and ABC agreed. This is what’s called consequence culture: facing the music for what you said. Kimmel has every right to express his opinion; he’s certainly not under arrest, after all. But he lied, and he lied about a man’s murder, and now that lie has come back to bite him.

As for Schumer, what can be said except for the fact that his “this is outrageous and autocracy and outrageous and also autocracy” viral clip had the whiff of Joe Biden about it. This is a man who seems to have hit the wall of diminishing returns, and hard.

At first he seemed to be reading off a teleprompter, then he just began repeating the same things over and over. It was a sign that he either had less than nothing to say, that the prompter broke, or that something went wrong with him. I’m not even sure those things are mutually exclusive.

It’s not difficult to see why the Democrats want new leadership in the upper chamber. If only they had someone sane warming up in the bullpen, maybe that would be feasible. At the moment, you’re stuck with this human tape loop, Dems.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.