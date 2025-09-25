Watch: Scott Jennings Rains Fire After Watching Kimmel's Lying, Self-Centered, Unfunny Return to Air

Conservative strategist Scott Jennings ripped Jimmy Kimmel for spouting more absurd lies after the leftist “comedian” returned on air Tuesday following a six-day suspension for lying about the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Instead of apologizing for falsely claiming a Trump supporter had murdered Kirk, Kimmel shamelessly played the victim card, suggesting his comments were misinterpreted.

In a scathing X post Wednesday, Jennings called Kimmel out for his cowardly refusal to take accountability for downplaying Kirk’s tragic assassination.

“They put Jimmy Kimmel back on the air last night,” Jennings said. “Here’s what he had to say, ‘It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.'”

The conservative commentator said, Kimmel’s blatant lies were “pathetic, pathetic, pathetic.”

“You absolutely intended to make light of it, and you also intended to mislead the American people,” Jennings pointed out.

“So don’t lie again. Just apologize, Jimmy Kimmel, which you haven’t done, and you did not do last night.”

“Every liberal in America is clapping like a seal for this hack who somehow made it about him. No apologies, just more lying,” he underscored.

They put Jimmy Kimmel back on the air last night — and his response to his disgusting lie was PATHETIC. My message to Jimmy 👇 pic.twitter.com/tQGnDMZp4T — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 24, 2025

Should ABC have returned Jimmy Kimmel to the airwaves? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He then praised Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar for refusing to air Kimmel’s late-night talk show after ABC lifted its suspension.

“Good for Nexstar and Sinclair for fighting back on this,” Jenning said.

As a reminder, Sinclair and Nexstar — which combined operate the most ABC affiliate stations in the nation — refused to lift their suspension on Kimmel’s show.

You cannot overstate the farcical irony of hypocritical leftists — who repeatedly demanded that President Donald Trump be banned from TV and social media — now claiming that Kimmel’s six-day suspension was a constitutional crisis.

In 2021, Trump was banned from Twitter and suspended from Facebook while he was the sitting president.

Moreover, left-wing propaganda outlets CNN and MSNBC refused to broadcast many public events that Trump had attended as the incumbent commander-in-chief.

This dangerous level of media manipulation and censorship was unprecedented, but it happened — and few liberals protested it.

Rep. Jayapal 2025: “I’ve always been a free speech absolutist, even when I hate people’s views.” Rep. Jayapal 2021: Facebook banning Trump was “too little, too late. Should’ve been done a long time ago.” Democrat politicians lie about free speech like they lie about everything. pic.twitter.com/FnCSQrz6Hi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 20, 2025

The deafening silence back then from the same leftists who are now screeching about Kimmel’s “free speech” rights speaks volumes about their cancerous, partisan hypocrisy.

So spare us your manufactured outrage over a lame comedian getting a six-day, paid vacation while leftist lunatics ramp up their attacks on conservatives.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.