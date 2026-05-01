GRAPHIC: Fed-up Scott Jennings Snaps, Takes Down Arrogant CNN Guest Who Gets Too Close for Comfort During Heated Debate

It’s not often that CNN commentator Scott Jennings loses his cool, so when he does, it’s sure to make headlines.

Jennings – usually the sole voice of reason on CNN’s “News Night” host by Abby Phillip – found himself sitting next to MeidasTouch’s Adam Mockler on Thursday night when the two had a war of words over the Trump administration with Mockler trying to chastise Jennings over the timeline to win the Iran conflict.

The topic is only tangential to the real story in Jennings’ anger towards Mockler causing host Abby Phillip to intervene.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive.

“GET YOUR F*CKING HAND OUT OF MY FACE!” This was the moment everyone’s been waiting for. Scott Jennings FINALLY snaps on MeidasTouch punk Adam Mockler after the he crossed the line and started pointing his finger in Jennings’ face on live TV. MOCKLER: “We all know that Scott… pic.twitter.com/TgKdcWeUlh — Overton (@overton_news) May 1, 2026

“We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters IRA that we are currently failing, that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt,” Mockler told the table.

“I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars. Now this war is failing,” he added in reference to Jennings’ time working in the Bush administration.

“Eight weeks is endless to you?” he shot back. “Okay. You said it was going to be 4 to 6 weeks,” Mockler told him.

“You have the attention span of a gnat? Is that what you have?” Jennings asked as they spoke over each other.

“I debated you on TV four to six weeks ago, and you said we were weeks away from it. Now you’re making condescending remarks because you can’t defend the fact that this war is not going your way,” Mockler clarified as he kept waving his fingers, something Jennings was about to bring up.

Before Mockler could finish he next point, Jennings thought he was a little too close for comfort with his gestures, telling him, “Get your f***ing hand out of my face.”

“Everybody, hang tight,” Phillip told the room to deescalate.

It’s an overreaction by Jennings to be sure.

If Mockler were poking him that’s one thing, but he seemed to be caught up in the point he was trying to make more than he was trying to be aggressive towards Jennings.

That being said, it’s not hard to see why someone in Jennings’ position would be angry.

When a 23-year-old – someone half your age – begins to lecture you about your early career, it’s going to come off as extremely grating and ignorant regardless of the context.

Jennings does need to stay cool.

He’s the conservative voice on CNN.

His words and behavior will be taken as exemplary for this end of the political spectrum on any given night.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.