News
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, seen at a June event, struggled to respond to an interviewer's question about what kind of job Joe Biden is doing.
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, seen at a June event, struggled to respond to an interviewer's question about what kind of job Joe Biden is doing. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: Senator Incapable of Giving Straight Answer When Asked if Biden is Doing a Good Job

 By Richard Moorhead  September 13, 2022 at 4:00pm
One of the most vulnerable Democratic Senators in the country appeared to draw a blank when asked basic questions about President Joe Biden.

Sen. Mark Kelly deflected questions about the president in an interview with KPHO-TV/KTVK-TV on Sunday, at times appearing to contradict himself.

Journalist Dennis Welch questioned Kelly on a divisive speech that Biden gave at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall — only to find out Kelly hadn’t watched it.

“I haven’t watched the speech. You’re asking me something that I actually didn’t see,” the former astronaut said.

Kelly danced around the prospect of appearing together with Biden in a potential campaign event.

“I invite anybody to come out here,” Kelly said without expressly referring to Biden.

“Certainly, I would certainly consider it,” the Democrat went on to say of a joint appearance, referring to the possibility of a scheduling conflict.

Kelly later refused to give a straightforward assessment of Biden’s job performance.

“It’s not my job to give him a report card,” Kelly said, when Welch asked if Biden had done a “good job.”

The Democrat appeared to contradict himself in his very next sentence.

“I would say, mixed reviews on certain things. I’ve got issues with how Afghanistan, how our role in Afghanistan ended.”

Kelly declined to back a Biden re-election campaign, only stating that he would support him if he chooses to run.

Kelly faces venture capitalist Blake Masters in the November general election.

His opponent criticized him for an interview in which he seemingly refused to take any political stances.

Arizona’s Senate contest is considered of crucial importance to Republicans, who hope to claim a majority in the chamber.

Recent polling from Emerson College shows Kelly with a narrow two-point lead over his opponent.

National Republicans have urged Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to use the resources he controls in support of Masters.

A Super PAC aligned with McConnell cut its ad spending in Arizona by millions of dollars, according to Politico. However, Sentinel Action Fund, another Super PAC associated with Heritage Action for America, has agreed to pony up $5 million in advertising for Masters this fall, according to the report.

