Watch: Top Dem 'Very Concerned' About Biden Losing Black Voters, Says He Can't Break Through 'MAGA Wall'
The co-chair of President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign says he is “concerned” about the Democratic president’s performance among black voters.
Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina shared his concerns Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
“Well I’m not worried, I’m very concerned,” Clyburn said.
“I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done. My problem is that we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done,” Clyburn said.
Rep. Clyburn is asked how worried he is about black voters showing up for Biden in November:
“I’m not worried, I’m very concerned.”
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 7, 2024
One Biden critic said there is not much to tell.
“To all my Black American friends out there, don’t fall for this type of bs. The playbook of guilt tripping and gaslighting us into voting Democrat needs to stop. Rather than objectives or tangibles, Clyburn and his CBC friends would rather scream racism than push any policies,” Javon Price wrote in a post on X.
To all my Black American friends out there, don’t fall for this type of bs. The playbook of guilt tripping and gaslighting us into voting Democrat needs to stop.
Rather than objectives or tangibles, Clyburn and his CBC friends would rather scream racism than push any policies https://t.co/3U3qbhbL8F
— Javon A. Price 🇺🇸 (@JavonAPrice) January 7, 2024
According to a review of polling by Bloomberg, former President Donald Trump could set a record this fall for the black support he attracts.
“Regardless of how you think of Donald Trump or his campaign, he is doing the politically smart thing,” said Trump critic Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee. “He is seizing on a weakness of the Democratic nominee and the Democratic Party.”
The report said that Trump has a steady level of support among black voters at 25 percent. Although Biden, at 61 percent, tops that, Biden fell seven points between October and December.
In 2020, Biden took about 90 percent of the black vote.
But now, Bloomberg said, economic concerns have chipped away at that support.
“Black Americans do not feel that they are reaping the reward from being so loyal to the Democratic Party,” a political strategist Ronnie Oliva said.
“There’s a desperation there just to find someone, anyone. They’re thinking that at least Trump says it how he means it, so maybe if we can get our agenda in front of him, he’ll get it done,” he said.
Jason Miller, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said Trump will make his “strongest effort yet with the African American community.”
“I’m not trying to tell Black people to vote Republican. I am telling them to vote for Trump,” informal Trump campaign advisor Darrell Scott said.
“The party still has not shaken that anti-Black reputation, but they do not see that in Trump,” he said.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.