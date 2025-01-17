Watch: Two Reporters Forcibly Removed from Briefing After Interrupting Tony Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was interrupted by two journalists during his final news conference on Thursday with criticisms of his handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Blinken started in his remarks, which came shortly after a ceasefire and hostage deal between the belligerents, by thanking members of the media who followed his tenure as the nation’s top diplomat.

Max Blumenthal, who edits a blog called Grayzone, disrupted the opening comments.

“You waved the white flag before Netanyahu,” Blumenthal shouted. “You waved the white flag before Israeli fascists.”

“I look forward to taking questions when I get a chance to finish my statement,” Blinken replied, according to an official transcript from the State Department.

“Your father-in-law is an Israel lobbyist, your grandfather was an Israel lobbyist. Are you compromised by Israel? Why did you allow the Holocaust of our time to happen?” Blumenthal continued as he was led out of the room by security personnel.

A reporter is removed after interrupting Secretary of State Blinken. pic.twitter.com/ZhAiE7AufF — CSPAN (@cspan) January 16, 2025



Blinken continued with his remarks, commending the ceasefire deal as an arrangement that would “bring hostages home, that would stop the fighting, that would surge humanitarian aid to people who so desperately need it, that would create the space to conclude a permanent ceasefire.”

But the official was interrupted a second time by independent journalist Sam Husseini, who said that Blinken should be tried as a “criminal.” Blinken asked him to “respect the process” as Husseini was physically carried out of the room by security.

“Why aren’t you in The Hague? Why aren’t you in The Hague? Why aren’t you in The Hague?” Husseini repeatedly asked.

A second reporter is removed after interrupting Secretary of State Blinken. pic.twitter.com/g8oZs8w6ls — CSPAN (@cspan) January 16, 2025



The landmark ceasefire deal comes as what appears to be the final foreign policy development of the Biden administration. Vice President Kamala Harris asserted earlier this week that the agreement was reached “thanks to the leadership of President Joe Biden.”

“President Biden and I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans, and are determined that all the American hostages be returned home as part of this deal,” she said.

But reports indicated that Steve Witkoff, the appointee from President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the Middle East envoy for his second administration, was instrumental in securing the deal.

Some Arab leaders believe he accomplished more in a single meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu than staffers for Biden accomplished in the last year, according to a report from The Times of Israel, which is based in Jerusalem.

Trump indeed said that the ceasefire agreement could not have happened without his election.

“It signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House,” he added. “Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my Administration is fully confirmed, so they can secure more Victories for the United States!”

