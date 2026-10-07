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Watch: US Soccer Player Takes Possibly Worst Dive Ever Caught on Camera After Mexico Player Barely Taps Him

 By Nick Givas  October 6, 2026 at 7:21pm
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U.S. soccer player Sebastian Berhalter was lightly tapped on the face by Mexican player Mateo Chavez during a match on Saturday and dramatically flopped to the ground.

The United States men’s national soccer team ultimately defeated its rival Mexico, 3-0, but the match wasn’t without its theatrics.

Midway through the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Chavez fouled Yunus Musah, triggering a spat between him and Berhalter.

After Chavez was shoved, he reached up and tapped Berhalter’s face with both hands in return, the New York Post reported.

Berhalter, who is the son of former coach Gregg Berhalter, then grabbed his right cheek and seemingly had a delayed reaction, as seconds later he theatrically fell to the ground while the referees approached.

What was your reaction to the dive?

Chavez was given a red card and was forced to leave the game, hobbling any potential for a comeback for Mexico.

Berhalter didn’t come away unscathed, however, and received a yellow card for his actions, a punishment he calmly accepted, according to USA Today.

The spat caused some tension between both teams and, at one point, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino went onto the field with other staff members to separate players.

Social media users reacted with humorous responses to Chavez’s slap.  “Must have been a mosquito!” The Daily Star noted.

Another user wrote, “VAR review saw two flies on Berhalter’s cheeks.”

Related:
NFL Investigating Referee After 'Unacceptable' Interaction with Player Is Caught on Camera

A Mexico fan failed to see the humor, saying, “What a foolish way to squander the trust the coach gives you. You came off being the best in the last match.”

Saturday’s victory marked America’s third win in a row, as they prepared to face Canada Tuesday.

The three United States goals were scored by Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan, and Malik Tillman.

Mexico is still looking for its first victory following the World Cup, having come into Saturday’s game after two straight draws.

They are set to play Chile on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Watch: US Soccer Player Takes Possibly Worst Dive Ever Caught on Camera After Mexico Player Barely Taps Him
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