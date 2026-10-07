Watch: US Soccer Player Takes Possibly Worst Dive Ever Caught on Camera After Mexico Player Barely Taps Him

U.S. soccer player Sebastian Berhalter was lightly tapped on the face by Mexican player Mateo Chavez during a match on Saturday and dramatically flopped to the ground.

The United States men’s national soccer team ultimately defeated its rival Mexico, 3-0, but the match wasn’t without its theatrics.

Midway through the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Chavez fouled Yunus Musah, triggering a spat between him and Berhalter.

After Chavez was shoved, he reached up and tapped Berhalter’s face with both hands in return, the New York Post reported.

Red Card for Mateo Chavez after a double slap to USMNT Sebastian Berhalter https://t.co/zv77hM3Nwd — World Cup 2026 Live Report (@roger21footy) October 4, 2026

Berhalter, who is the son of former coach Gregg Berhalter, then grabbed his right cheek and seemingly had a delayed reaction, as seconds later he theatrically fell to the ground while the referees approached.

What was your reaction to the dive? It was embarrassing It was a clever tactic I didn't think much of it Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use It was embarrassing 64% (9 votes) It was a clever tactic 7% (1 vote) I didn't think much of it 29% (4 votes)

Chavez was given a red card and was forced to leave the game, hobbling any potential for a comeback for Mexico.

Berhalter didn’t come away unscathed, however, and received a yellow card for his actions, a punishment he calmly accepted, according to USA Today.

The spat caused some tension between both teams and, at one point, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino went onto the field with other staff members to separate players.

Social media users reacted with humorous responses to Chavez’s slap. “Must have been a mosquito!” The Daily Star noted.

Another user wrote, “VAR review saw two flies on Berhalter’s cheeks.”

A Mexico fan failed to see the humor, saying, “What a foolish way to squander the trust the coach gives you. You came off being the best in the last match.”

Saturday’s victory marked America’s third win in a row, as they prepared to face Canada Tuesday.

The three United States goals were scored by Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan, and Malik Tillman.

Mexico is still looking for its first victory following the World Cup, having come into Saturday’s game after two straight draws.

They are set to play Chile on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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