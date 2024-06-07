Watch: Vanna White Breaks Down in Tears as She Says Goodbye to Pat Sajak

Vanna White bid Pat Sajak an emotional farewell on Thursday night’s “Wheel of Fortune,” as the longtime host is set to retire following Friday’s show.

In an emotional, pre-recorded video, White nearly broke down while explaining to her “Wheel” partner of more than four decades just how much he has meant to her over the years.

“I can’t believe tomorrow is our last show together,” White said with a smile at the beginning of the two-minute message. “I don’t know how to put into words what these last 41 years have meant to me, but I’m gonna try.”

Try she did, and the TV mainstay delivered a message that came straight from the heart.

“Eight thousand episodes went by like that,” White, 67, said with a snap of her fingers.

White said she was “green” when she joined the show in 1982 and that Sajak had helped her grow up. (Sajak started on “Wheel” in 1981 with co-host Susan Stafford.)

Through a montage of older photos, White said to Sajak, 77: “You’ve made me so comfortable and so confident, Pat. You made me who I am.”

She further explained that while she and Sajak spent four decades doing the show together and enjoyed it, she would enjoy their off-camera memories the most.

White began to hold back tears as decades of images of the two were shown – including personal photos of their families growing up together.

“We’ve laughed, we’ve cried. We’ve celebrated,” White told Sajak. “What an incredible and unforgettable journey we’ve had, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it with you.”

“As this chapter of our lives is coming to an end, I know you’ll still be close by,” she added. “You’re like a brother to me, and I consider you a true lifelong friend who I will always adore.”

White concluded, “I love you, Pat.”

Thursday’s live audience at the syndicated game show reacted to the remarks with applause.

Sajak, the lovable and often sarcastic host, appeared at a rare loss for words, but he and White shared an embrace.

Sajak will sign off one final time Friday before walking away from the show with decades of fans, especially White, who will never forget his presence as an American staple.

Sajak said farewell in a segment before Friday night’s broadcast.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” he said, per NBC. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgments before I go. And I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade. …

“Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

When “Wheel of Fortune” returns for the 2024-25 season, White will be back, but Ryan Seacrest will be the host.

White will remain on the show through the 2025-26 season.

