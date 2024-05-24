The race grievance peddlers of ABC’s The View have swarmed around WNBA star Caitlin Clark and are using her to claim that American sports, the WNBA and America at large are all “racist.”

Why? Because Clark is a straight, white, woman.

Ever ready to reduce everything to race, The View hosts are discounting all of Clark’s amazing accomplishments and saying the young player’s hard work is merely a result of “white privilege.”

In particular, host Sunny Hostin dismissed Clark’s achievements, and not just because she is white, but also because she is “pretty.”

“I do think that there is a thing called pretty privilege,” Hostin bloviated.

Continuing her attack, Hostin insisted that being “pretty” wasn’t the only “privilege” Clark enjoys.

“There is a thing called White privilege,” she continued.

“There is a thing called tall privilege, and we have to acknowledge that, and so part of it is about race, because if you think about the Brittney Griners of the world, why did she have to go to play in Russia? Because they wouldn’t pay her.”

Still, Hostin noted that she is happy that Clark is bringing attention to the WNBA.

“Now, Caitlin Clark is bringing this money, these sponsorships, we hope, into the league and other players will benefit from it. But I do think that she is more relatable to more people because she’s White, because she’s attractive, and unfortunately, there still is that stigma against the LGBTQ+ community,” she added.

Of course, the WNBA is already mostly black and filled with LGBT representation.

According to ESPN, 70.3 percent of WNBA players are black and 11 percent are “women of color.” Also, about 30 percent identify as gay, lesbian, or queer, Interbasket reported.

But Hostin insisted “we have to do something about that stigma in this country” of gays and blacks.

“I think people have a problem with basketball-playing women that are lesbians. Who cares? They are great athletes,” she exclaimed.

However, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin disagreed. She enjoys seeing Clark play and thinks her popularity has nothing to do with her race.

For her part, Whoopi Goldberg agreed with Hostin to a degree, saying that, like Hostin, she has been trying to bring attention to the WNBA for years.

“These women are oftentimes equal if not better, sometimes,” she said as Hostin added, “Sometimes better than the guys!”

Hostin and the women of The View are not the only race peddlers taking aim at Clark and dismissing her fame as a mere extension of “white privilege.”

Former ESPN talker Jemele Hill has also attacked Clark, saying her fame is “problematic” because of her “race and sexuality,” Breitbart reported.

“We would all be very naive if we didn’t say race and her sexuality played a role in her popularity,” the race baiter told the Los Angeles Times.

“While so many people are happy for Caitlin’s success — including the players; this has had such an enormous impact on the game — there is a part of it that is a little problematic because of what it says about the worth and the marketability of the players who are already there.”

One thing all these attacks against Clark are revealing is that these leftists really don’t care about “women.”

They really only care about gay women and black women who push the left’s agenda.

