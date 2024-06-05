'The View' Hosts Show They Know Sports as Well as They Know Politics with Absurd Take on Caitlin Clark Cheap Shot

Apparently, the ladies of “The View” know as much about basketball as they do about politics.

Which is, sad to say, almost nothing.

With WNBA star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever dominating the sports headlines, inevitably, the ladies at “The View” would offer their perspective on the budding superstar.

Clark was hip-checked by Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter, and the ladies, despite their lack of knowledge on the subject, just had to weigh in.

For context, Carter has come under fire for knocking Clark to the ground during Saturday’s game.

The Associated Press reported, after further review, the WNBA upgraded Carter’s foul against Clark to a flagrant-1 violation, after the referee called it just an off-the-ball foul. It was just another example of the needless animosity Clark has faced from WNBA veterans.

While most who watched clearly thought Carter’s actions were at the very least uncalled for, the ladies of “The View” seemed to take a decidedly different approach.

As seen on a segment shared by “The View” to the social media platform X, Whoopi Goldberg began the segment, “Let’s be realistic, OK, this is basketball, OK? This happens in basketball all the time.”

CAITLIN CLARK BEING SINGLED OUT ON COURT? After a flagrant foul was called against the rookie over the weekend, #TheView co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Q9N6Dk24h — The View (@TheView) June 3, 2024

Already, the segment was off to a rough start.

For one, this does not happen in basketball all the time, not if you were actually trying to win — but, Goldberg, of course, had more to say.

“Angel Reese got clotheslined the other day,” Goldberg noted. “This is … get out the way, or I’mma move you. That’s what the game is. So, a lot of people, however, are reading this as confrontation, but … they’re not playing on the court. They’re there to win.”

To a point, what Goldberg said was true, in that, generally speaking, that is the overarching goal of any sports game.

However, as OutKick Sports explained, the interaction between Carter and Clark was not a play to win.

Carter knocking Clark to the ground gained no advantage for the Chicago Sky, and in fact, it hurt them by costing them free throws.

Obviously, with any sport as rough as basketball, there will be hard fouls.

But when Carter body-slammed Clark, the ball wasn’t even in play.

Have you ever watched a full episode of “The View”? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Rewatching the footage of that interaction, it seemed more as if Carter simply could not contain her anger or jealousy towards Clark any longer and shoved her out of pure rage.

Injuries, rough plays, aggressive tactics are common in basketball, but not when there is no possible advantage to be gained.

Even people who rarely watch the WNBA could tell that Carter’s action was completely unnecessary.

If a white WNBA player had shoved a black opponent to the ground for no discernible reason when the ball wasn’t even play, the ladies of “The View” would have been among the first to cry racism.

When a black player, however, shoved Clark, a white woman who is arguably the most popular WNBA player in history, they tried to justify it as normal behavior during a game.

If this is the caliber of their sports commentary, then the ladies of “The View” should probably stick to what they’re good at.

Whenever they figure out what that is.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.