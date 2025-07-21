Watch: Viral Comedy Video Perfectly Illustrates the Left's Love of Nazism

Liberal academics have spent decades brainwashing American students into believing that Adolf Hitler’s National Socialism somehow qualified as “right wing.”

Perhaps the satirical geniuses at The Babylon Bee can help spread the truth about Nazism’s affinity with the woke left.

In a mega-viral clip called “Liberal Goes Back in Time to Kill Hitler,” posted Thursday to the social media platform X, two talented Bee actors depicted an instructive and hilarious encounter between the long-dead Nazi dictator and a time-traveling modern woke liberal.

The nearly five-minute clip began in 1933 with “Hitler” seated and working on a painting. Moments later, a gun-toting young woman named “Brynnleigh” appeared from 2025 and threatened to kill the Fuhrer.

Hitler responded, not with alarm, but with exasperation at “all these time travelers trying to kill me.” So he asked why the young woman wanted to murder him.

“I’m a progressive, a liberal, a fighter for social justice” she replied, “and you are a fascist who implemented a reign of terror, and while the effects of your policies devastated the world for decades, soon we will be able to take back the White House, and we will be able to use the government to force people to follow our great ideas.”

When Hitler responded with enthusiasm to Brynnleigh’s authoritarian instincts, the horrified young woman insisted that they had “nothing in common.”

Of course, those who lived through the tyranny of the COVID years would beg to differ.

The same holds true for every victim of cancel culture. Brynnleigh the woke time traveler loved silencing dissenters, as did Hitler.

Moreover, Hitler and Brynnleigh also agreed on getting rid of undesirables “like the Jews.”

And so it went, with the Nazi dictator and the social justice warrior finding common cause on each successive issue, including gun control and abortion.

At one point, in fact, Hitler asked Brynnleigh about what looked like a toy gun in her hand.

“It’s a flare gun,” she replied. “I’m trying not to support America’s toxic gun culture. I’m a firm believer in gun control.”

“GUN CONTROL!” Hitler exclaimed. “This was one of my ideas too! Ban them from the undesirables.”

Next, the Fuhrer pointed to Brynnleigh’s Planned Parenthood t-shirt, of which he also approved.

After learning that National Socialism also endorsed socialized health care, and that the Fuhrer was a vegetarian, an increasingly horrified Brynnleigh admitted that she was “so confused right now.”

Finally, the time-travelling woke liberal admitted that Hitler was “not at all what I thought you were,” and the two bonded over the Fuhrer’s painting, “An Empire without Jews.”

Liberal Goes Back In Time To Kill Hitler pic.twitter.com/SimQ1Ooo2R — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 17, 2025

As of Monday, the satirical video had more than 15.1 million views and 52,000 likes on X.

Of course, the left-right dichotomy has always suffered from oversimplification. Academics and others have long depicted Nazism as right-wing and Communism as left-wing because Nazis emphasized bonds of blood and soil — nationalism — whereas Communists continue to regard social class as the factor that unites people across national boundaries.

In practical terms, however, life in Nazi Germany and life in the Soviet Union would have felt equally repressive. The two regimes differed only in the identities of the people their leaders instructed everyone to hate.

Nazis, for instance, hated not only Jews but untermenschen — the poor white people of Eastern Europe. Communists, on the other hand, hated property owners.

In other words, woke liberals hate the same people Nazis and Communists do.

Perhaps the Bee might consider a follow-up video in which Brynnleigh bonds with both Hitler and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. It could be an even bigger viral smash hit.

