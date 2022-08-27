Share
News

Watch: 'Water Police' Scouring Neighborhoods for Sprinklers Looks Like Something out of Dystopian Nightmare

 By Randy DeSoto  August 27, 2022 at 7:09am
Share

Residents of southern California having endured some of the most stringent pandemic rules are now faced with draconian water restrictions due to the state’s severe drought.

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, just north of Los Angeles, has taken some of the most drastic measures.

Some high-profile celebrities who own property in the area — like Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian — have made headlines for using far in excess of their water allotments, The Los Angeles Times reported.

They are among the 2,000 customers who have received “notices of exceedance” issued when the household has surpassed 150 percent of its monthly water budget at least four times since the water district declared a drought emergency late last year.

“Their properties are now subject to the installation of flow restrictor devices, which can reduce showers to a trickle and silence lawn sprinklers,” according to the Times.

Trending:
EV Owners Left Shocked After China Begins Shutting Down Charging Stations

An employee with the water district told CNN the restrictor reduces water flow into the house from 25-30 gallons a minute down to 1 gallon.

Residents are only allowed to water their properties on one designated day a week — and for only eight minutes per sprinkler.

CNN’s Stephanie Elam did a ride along with the “water police” enforcing the restrictions.

Mike McNutt — director of public affairs for the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District — told Elam celebrities who have violated the water rules are working with his office to get in compliance.

CNN reported the district’s water supply comes in part from snowpack runoff from the Sierra Nevadas in northern California. Unfortunately, there was significantly less snow than normal last winter.

The result is that the district is receiving only 5 percent of the water it requested from the California States Water Project this year.

“As of Aug 23, state reservoirs stand at about 42% of capacity. That’s below the 30-year average of 60% for the month of August,” according to the Times.

Lake Shasta, the state’s largest reservoir, located south of the Oregon – California state line, is at 35 percent capacity. Meanwhile, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, located in neighboring Nevada and Utah, are at 28 percent and 25 percent capacity respectively.

Related:
George Foreman Comes Out Roaring Against Abuse Claims: 'Trying to Extort Millions of Dollars Each from Me'

These lakes hold a significant amount of Colorado River water, which is used in southern California.

California Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle — a candidate for governor whose district is in the northern part of the Golden State — says the current water shortages are due to poor water management.

“The sad truth is that California has allowed trillions of gallons of precipitation to run into the Pacific Ocean during these last two years. Now, water districts and cities throughout our state are beginning to implement mandatory water rationing measures,” the farmer and businessman wrote in October.

“If it were managed properly, California receives enough rain and snow to serve its 40 million residents and 4 million acres of farmland for several years,” Dahle added.

He pointed out that Californians have voted multiple times since 1996 to upgrade their water infrastructure and improve their storage capacity, but the projects have remained tied up for years due to environmental impact studies and other regulatory roadblocks.

Did California's environmental rules help create this problem?

Had even some of the proposals been greenlit, the state would be in a much better place.

“At one time in our history, California’s water system was state of the art, and admired around the world.  It drove an economic engine that allowed our state to thrive and grow, bringing prosperity never before seen on earth,” Dahle wrote. “Sadly, the neglect shown over the last 40 years threatens to end this ‘Golden’ era.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: 'Water Police' Scouring Neighborhoods for Sprinklers Looks Like Something out of Dystopian Nightmare
Top Budget Group Calculates Up to $1 Trillion Price Tag for Biden's Student Loan Cancellation Program
25k Dead Voters Allegedly on Michigan's Voter Roll - Court Gloriously Denies Dem Leader's Attempt to Dismiss It
We Have Their Names: At Least 12 WH Officials Could Get Bailout from Biden's Student Debt Plan - Report
GOP House Judiciary Committee Has Facebook Post Blocked for 11 Words About Biden's Loan Forgiveness
See more...

Conversation