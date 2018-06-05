Western Journal Poll: Adam Lexalt Has Solid Lead in Nevada Republican Primary

The Western Journal conducted a political survey to gather information on the Nevada 2018 Republican Primary Election.
The poll shows 57.2 percent of the 530 Nevada respondents favor current Nevada Attorney General Adam Lexalt for governor. Though, 27.9 percent of respondents reported that they were still undecided.
On the topic of immigration, 97.7 percent of respondents think America has an illegal immigration problem. About 72 percent of respondents also said that they are pro-choice.
The complete poll results are as follows:
1. Do you intend to vote in the June 12 primary election in Nevada?
- Yes — 95.4 percent
- Undecided — 3.1 percent
- No — 1.5 percent
2. In the Republican primary election for Governor of Nevada on June 12, 2018, the candidates running are listed below. Please select your preference for governor among the choices listed:
- Adam Lexalt — 57.2 percent
- Undecided — 27.9 percent
- Jared Fisher — 7.0 percent
- Dan Schwartz — 5.0 percent
- Stephanie Carlisle — 1.6 percent
- William W. Boyd — 1.4 percent
3. Are you registered to vote in Nevada?
- Yes — 98.6 percent
- No — 1.0 percent
- Other — 0.4 percent
4. Do you have a favorable opinion of President Donald J. Trump?
- Yes — 97.3 percent
- Other — 1.4 percent
- No — 1.4 percent
5. Regarding your party affiliation, do you consider yourself to be a:
- Republican — 80.6 percent
- Independent — 13.2 percent
- Other — 5.6 percent
- Democrat — 0.6 percent
6. On the issue of abortion, do you consider yourself to be:
- Pro-Life — 71.9 percent
- Pro-Choice — 14.0 percent
- Undecided — 8.5 percent
- Other — 5.6 percent
7. Regarding taxes, do you want:
- Your Taxes Decreased — 95.3 percent
- Other — 4.3 percent
- Your Taxes Increased — 0.4 percent
8. Do you have a favorable opinion of Nancy Pelosi?
- No — 98.4 percent
- Yes — 1.2 percent
- Other — 0.4 percent
9. What is your gender?
- Male — 55.2 percent
- Female — 44.8 percent
10. Are you better off now than you were two years ago?
- Yes — 82.2
- No — 11.4 percent
- Other — 6.4 percent
11. Do you agree with the NRA and its strong support of gun owners’ rights?
- Yes — 97.3 percent
- Other — 1.9 percent
- No — 0.8 percent
12. What is your age?
- 60 or older — 51.0 percent
- 50-59 — 28.3 percent
- 40-49 — 11.8 percent
- 30-39 — 6.4 percent
- 21-29 — 2.3 percent
- 18-20 — 0.2 percent
13. Which race/ethnicity best describes you? (Please choose only one.)
- White/Caucasian — 83.1 percent
- Multiple ethnicities/Other — 8.5 percent
- Hispanic — 5.2 percent
- Asian/Pacific Islander — 1.4 percent
- American Indian or Alaska Native — 1.0 percent
- Black or African American — 0.8 percent
14. On the topic of immigration, do you believe that America:
- Has an illegal immigration problem — 97.7 percent
- Other — 1.2 percent
- Does not have an illegal immigration problem — 1.2 percent
15. Which of the following best describes your current relationship status?
- Married — 64.3 percent
- Divorced — 15.9 percent
- Single, never married — 7.4 percent
- Widowed — 5.8 percent
- Single, but cohabiting with a significant other — 4.3 percent
- In Domestic Union or Civil Partnership — 2.1 percent
- Separated — 0.2 percent
16. What is the highest level of education you have completed?
- Graduated from high school — 20.5 percent
- 2 years of college — 20.2 percent
- Graduated from college — 16.5 percent
- 1 year of college — 15.7 percent
- Completed graduate school — 10.3 percent
- 3 years of college — 9.1 percent
- Some graduate school — 4.3 percent
- Did not attend school — 1.6 percent
- 11th Grade — 1.2 percent
- 10th Grade — 0.6 percent
- 9th Grade — 0.2 percent
17. Have you ever served in any branch of the United States military?
- No — 72.9 percent
- Yes — 27.1 percent
18. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. House of Representatives after the 2018 elections?
- Republicans — 90.7 percent
- Undecided — 6.8 percent
- Democrats — 3.5 percent
19. Which political party do you believe will control the U.S. Senate after the 2018 elections?
- Republicans — 91.1 percent
- Undecided — 6.6 percent
- Democrats — 3.3 percent
20. How much money did you personally earn in 2017?
- $0-$9,999 — 17.6 percent
- $30,000-$39,999 — 10.7 percent
- $50,000-$59,999 — 9.3 percent
- $70,000-$79,999 — 9.1 percent
- $20,000-$29,999 — 8.9 percent
- $40,000-$49,999 — 8.5 percent
- $60,000-$69,999 — 8.3 percent
- $80,000-$89,999 — 6.0 percent
- $150,000 or more — 5.8 percent
- $10,000-$19,999 — 5.0 percent
- $100,000-$124,999 — 5.0 percent
- $90,000-$99,999 — 2.9 percent
- $125,000-$149,000 — 1.0 percent
-
Of the more than 3.06 million people currently living in Nevada, 2.09 million are on Facebook and 438,000 are Republicans.
The Western Journal’s political survey targeted these 438,000 Republicans in Nevada.
The poll consisted of three different audiences: people affiliated with the Republican Party, people who identified as conservative, and people who were both affiliated with the Republican Party and also identified themselves as conservative.
The audience demographic consisted of fluent English speakers of all genders who were at least 18 years old.
The information, comments and visits from The Western Journal’s millions of Facebook followers allow The Western Journal to invite likely Republican primary voting Facebook registrants in Nevada, and other states nationwide, to participate in the surveys we conduct with a high confidence rate that the voters we asked to respond, will actually vote. More importantly, the makeup of those who respond to The Western Journal’s surveys indicates the population of registered voters that will turn out and vote in the June 12, 2018, primary.
Each respondent’s entries reported in the article are supported by a name, email address and zip code matched against voter file and other databases available to confirm voter eligibility in the state, districts and precincts targeted in this survey. Responses were statistically balanced using Facebook’s Artificial Intelligence tools and programs available to The Western Journal for this program, some of which are proprietary due to our scale and reputation.
Questions about this survey can be submitted through the contact us page.
