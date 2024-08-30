Democrats are now scrambling after last Friday’s news of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s endorsement of former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the general election.

How could a man whose family has lifelong allegiance to the Democrats now support a Republican ticket for the presidency?

Needless to say, that is not a good look, and the Democratic National Committee is now looking to make up for it by attacking Kennedy via their own website, with a collection of excerpts from new sites, like MSNBC and USA Today.

The DNC is sincerely hoping you’ll read all of these quotes on RFK and clutch your pearls at the Trump ticket while happily casting your vote in November for a woman with no platform and a running mate who puts tampons in boys’ bathrooms.

With the headline, “Whales, Worms, and Bears: Trump Spends the Week Owning RFK Jr.’s Baggage” the intent of the DNC is clear: This won’t be about policy.

While the entire article — if you can call it that — is just a collection of quotes, a few do stand out that indicate the strategy the DNC is now using, which communicates where their level of desperation is in picking Vice President Kamala Harris as their candidate.

Michigan State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow said, “RFK Jr. is just Donald Trump with a Kennedy name slapped on him.”

Please stop, senator! I don’t need any more convincing that I like this guy!

As a clear nod to RFK Jr.’s skepticism towards vaccines, USA Today‘s Rex Huppke said of the new addition to the Trump ticket, “Hope you like measles and polio, America …”

In a reference to RFK Jr.’s tales of brain worms and dumping a bear in central park, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Robert Kennedy Jr., the Jeffrey Dahmer of the animal kingdom, has horrified his family almost as much as Jeffrey Dahmer horrified his family by endorsing the most horrifying Republican presidential nominee in history.”

That one is a bit harsh.

Dahmer murdered and ate people; RFK Jr. endorsed Trump for president.

The reader can indulge further on the DNC’s website, but the few quotes above prove the point.

While RFK Jr. is certainly a unique individual with his peculiarities, Democrats are anguishing over his Trump endorsement.

The Kennedy name is a synonymous with the Democrats given his father’s own presidential run and, obviously, his uncle serving as the 35th president.

Pulling a bunch of quotes from leftists and sticking them on your website isn’t exactly what most would classify as a well-constructed hit-piece.

They are just throwing something at the wall to see what sticks.

