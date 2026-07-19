Newest Problem for Schools Hiding Gender Transitions from Parents: Poor Liars

A new obstacle has recently surfaced to confront LGBT activists pushing progressive school districts to adopt policies that force teachers to lie to parents about their students’ gender identity at school. Lying is harder than telling the truth. Lying is especially hard for professionals (like teachers) whose job it is to tell the truth. Lying grows even more challenging when done repeatedly, but only sometimes, in service of a double life. Lying is hardest of all when one tries to lie to keep up the double life of another person.

This “problem” is illustrated in a recent lawsuit filed Wednesday by America First Legal (AFL) against Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), home to Maryland’s state capital. “The school district maintains policies that direct school staff to support and facilitate a student’s social gender transition at school without requiring parental notice or consent,” the complaint summarizes. “AACPS uses these policies to justify not only concealing a child’s social transition from parents, but also making false statements to parents about that school-facilitated transition.”

AFL brought the complaint on behalf of “John and Jane Doe,” whose daughter “Mary” (presumably all pseudonyms) attends a county public high school. “The Does want to educate Mary according to their religious beliefs that God creates each person as male or female, that sex is based on biology rather than internal self-perception, and that sex cannot be altered,” their lawsuit affirms.

The fault line between biblical Christianity and LGBT ideology continues to generate the strongest cultural quakes of this decade.

The legal aspects of this case are its least interesting component. Just this March, the Supreme Court came down heavily against California’s almost identical school policies in Mirabelli v. Bonta. In the long-run, the AFL lawsuit has a solid chance to prevail.

Far more interesting, however, are the facts of this case, specifically how the “Does” came to learn that their daughter went by a male name at school.

The first indication came on December 10, 2025, when “an AACPS staff member” emailed the Does to inform them “that a food-based lab experiment would be conducted in one of Mary’s classes the following day.” That’s right, the school dutifully informed the student’s parent about something as innocuous as a food-based lab, but it refused to inform them that their child had adopted a different name and gender identity at school. Which information is more important to their duties as parents?

The school refused to inform them that their daughter was identifying as male, but it did let it slip on accident. The email contained the line, “If you or [male name] have any questions about the lab, please don’t hesitate to ask.”

From there, the attempted cover-up only made the ruse more obvious. “Approximately forty minutes after the original email was sent, the Does received a second email stating that the staff member wanted to recall the message,” the complaint recorded. “Approximately ten minutes after the second email was sent, the staff member sent a third email identical to the first, except it substituted Mary’s legal name for the male name. Immediately following the third email, the staff member sent a fourth email stating, ‘I just realized I sent the email below to the wrong addresses.’”

The Does were no dupes. “As a result of Mary having attended the same school district for several years,” they “knew that there was no classmate with the male name mentioned in the first email.” They became suspicious. In a phone call they requested the following day, the staff member “admitted to lying in the emails described above. The staff member said that Mary requested to be referred to by the male name used in the first email.”

The Does complained to the school but found themselves stonewalled by the assistant principal. However, they believed that only one staff member had used a male name for their daughter. That staff member later agreed not to call Mary by the male name, and the Does thought the matter was settled.

However, a further indication that something was amiss came on May 1, 2026, when another staff member emailed the Does in connection with “an upcoming off-campus field trip.” The complaint does not specify the nature of the field trip, but it does mention that the Does had paid $334.90, suggesting an overnight trip with lodging included.

“The email, sent to all parents of students attending the trip, had an attached document with logistical details and a breakdown of students organized by chaperone group,” the complaint described. “Mary’s legal name was not listed in that breakdown. However, the same male name mentioned in the December 2025 email was listed with the Does’ surname, effectively ‘outing’ Mary to all parents who received the email.”

Once again, the Does contacted the staff member who first “claimed Mary had been accidentally omitted.” But, “when the Does inquired about the student listed with the suspect male name, the staff member stated that this was another student in the class who shared the Does’ surname.” The Does told the staff member they knew this to be false, and the staff member “admitted to lying, stated that there was no student with that male name, and that the male name on the list was meant to refer to Mary.”

After this, the Does did not allow their daughter to go on the field trip, “as the staff member’s dishonesty had destroyed any trust the Does might have placed in the staff member to supervise their child on an off-campus excursion.” They requested and never received a reimbursement for the trip, as they requested and never received a satisfactory outcome from the school district. When they cited the school’s own policies, the assistant principal blew them off and eventually told them to come back with a subpoena.

In both incidents, the school’s behavior was disgraceful from any objective vantage point, although such behavior was required by the Mandatory Lying Policy.

More than that, both incidents also demonstrate how hard it is for teachers to maintain their lies to parents. In a space of six months, two different school staffers had accidentally revealed “Mary Doe’s” preferred male name in emails to parents. The emails involved both routine and important communications, illustrating the breadth of reasons school employees have to contact parents during the school year. When questioned, both employees then gave the same obvious lie, prompting them to confess the truth.

Do those who craft these policies really expect teachers to keep up such an involved deception? Teaching is hard enough as it is, and if teachers must now give so much extra attention to keeping their lies straight when talking to a student’s parents, they will have so much less attention to focus on the classroom. How much has classroom instruction already suffered because of these forced policies?

Fortunately, employees of AACPS seem to treat their parental deception as an afterthought rather than a key part of their roles. Their lapses in concentration actually helped the Does know what was happening in their daughter’s life and enabled them to care for her better. What the school district might deem an error was actually these staffers fulfilling the Shakespeare wisdom, “Truth will out.” If “truth will come to light” eventually, why do so many school districts still insist on hiding it?

Joshua Arnold is a senior writer at The Washington Stand.

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