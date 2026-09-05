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Wheel of Fortune Host Fired After Photos Appear to Show Him Scrolling Through Pedo Chatroom

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2026 at 12:30pm
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“Wheel of Fortune” announcer Jim Thornton was fired days after allegations that he was looking at a chatroom linked to child sexual abuse material.

The announcement was made Friday by Sony Pictures Television Studios days after it said he was suspended.

“Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton’s employment with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has been terminated, effective immediately,” a Sony representative said, according to Fox News.

Initially, Sony said that, “We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton. He has been suspended from Wheel of Fortune, and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

TMZ had reported that after a May flight to Los Angeles, a passenger made a complaint about Thornton.

The passenger told TMZ that images and texts visible on Thornton’s laptop made her believe the chatroom was designed for pedophiles.

She told TMZ that one message read, “Couple of cute boys and a hot little girl.” Another read, “All-you-can-eat Boyfett,” she told TMZ.

Thornton’s explanation was that he is active in a suicide prevention group and was given the link for the chatroom by someone in the group.

Thornton alleged that once he realized the nature of the link he was sent, he left the chatroom.

TMZ reported that timestamps made it appear Thornton was in the chatroom for at least 57 minutes.

Thornton’s attorney told TMZ that the site Thornton visited is “not unlawful, there is no unlawful child pornography or other pedophilic content, and my client never viewed, downloaded or consumed any child pornography whether on that commercial flight in May or at any other time.”

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Thornton was not charged with a crime, his attorney noted.

Police met Thornton after the complaint was made but let him go.

“In short, my client did nothing wrong,” the attorney said.

TMZ noted that after Thornton was told to close his laptop on the flight, he asked a question on his phone that drew a response that read, in part, “Why you … [illegible] to Panic. Even if some…”

“No link to your room: Unless you explicitly told someone… ‘I am hosting this specific chatroom on for right now ‘nobody [illegible] at your internet [illegible]… and link your… identity to the… [illegible] room,” the response said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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