Grievance-mongering leftists think everything is “racist” because they look at the whole world through the prism of skin color.

Just ask author and “diversity consultant” Robin DiAngelo, who says comedy is merely a vehicle for white people to express their inherent racism.

“Comedy is, I think, an excuse to get to be racist, right?” DiAngelo said in an April interview with YouTuber Joseph Jaffe uncovered Monday by Fox News.

“I think TV shows like ‘Family Guy’ and ‘South Park’ and maybe a little bit ‘The Simpsons,’ right, allowed white people to be racist self-consciously, right?” she said. “Like, ‘I know I’m being racist and therefore it doesn’t count and it’s OK.'”

The critical race theory advocate said any joke that pokes fun at black people is not benign because it’s “still reinforcing racist tropes and ideologies and stories.”







The self-flagellating white apologist — who wrote the 2018 bestseller “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism” — has become rich and famous by berating white people about their supposed “white privilege” and “oppressor” status.

Like a condescending white liberal unconsciously projecting her own racism, DiAngelo said anyone who makes a joke about black people is “punching down.”

However, she said it’s OK to mock white people as much you want because that’s “punching up.”

“There is a concept in comedy called punching up, not down,” DiAngelo said. “So, you know, if you want to punch up, there are very different power dynamics and it doesn’t hurt in the same way.

“It doesn’t invoke a deep, deep centuries-long history of oppression when you poke fun at say, white people. But it’s very, very different when you poke fun at people of color.”

Imagine thinking to yourself: “I can’t joke about those people—they’re beneath me.” pic.twitter.com/VmBWrB7J91 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 21, 2021

DiAngelo made the race-baiting remarks to promote her new book, “Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm.”

In the book, she takes aim at patronizing white liberals (such as herself, ironically) who hide their deep-seated racism by loudly virtue-signaling and posturing. Perhaps she drew inspiration for her book by looking in the mirror every day.

Earlier this year, DiAngelo was widely slammed after being featured in a corporate training class that urged Coca-Cola employees to “be less white.“

🚨🚨🚨 BREAKING: Coca-Cola is forcing employees to complete online training telling them to “try to be less white.” These images are from an internal whistleblower: pic.twitter.com/gRi4N20esZ — Karlyn Borysenko, Knitting Witch of the West 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) February 19, 2021

As it is, DiAngelo’s influence and star power appear to be waning based on the dismal early sales of her new book.

“Nice Racism,” which was released on June 29, sold a meager 3,500 copies in its first week of publication, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

In contrast, “White Fragility” became a No. 1 bestseller in May 2020 following George Floyd’s death in police custody and the ensuing protests and riots.

The book stayed on The New York Times bestseller list for a year, thanks to the racial division stoked by the Democrat Party and the corporate media.

DiAngelo is an affiliate professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. She first amplified critical race theory on the speaker’s circuit while peddling “White Fragility.”

Like other left-wing grifters, DiAngelo has stoked and weaponized white guilt and black resentment to rake in mountains of cash by creating “diversity” courses integrated into school curriculums and government training programs.







The barrage of one-star Amazon reviews of her latest book summarizes how most independent-minded Americans view her race-hustling drivel.

“A white grifter, peddling unproven attention seeking nonsense about race for her own personal financial gain,” one reviewer wrote. “It doesn’t get more oppressive or exploitative than that.”

Another remarked, “Creepy old people person Robin DiAngelo is back with an old grift in a new package and she’s as fetishistic about black hair as ever!

“Has there been anyone, white or black, who has capitalized so much on white guilt?”

