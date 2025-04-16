Share
News
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during the Daily Briefing in The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday April 15, 2025.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during the Daily Briefing in The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Demetrius Freeman - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

White House Activates Nuclear Option After Judge's Ruling

 By Jack Davis  April 16, 2025 at 8:00am
Share

The Trump administration is refusing to surrender in its battle with the Associated Press.

After being ordered by a federal judge to give AP access to White House events, the Trump administration responded with a policy gambit that would remove a position set aside for wire services such as AP, Bloomberg or Reuters in a media pool, according to CNN.

Access to President Donald Trump is coveted, and rotates through the various media outlets that cover the White House.

The White House Correspondents’ Association formerly oversaw who received media pool spots. In February Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt took control, with minimal effect on who had access to Trump.

That is changing. Now, the pool will have one fewer spot for wire services, which means that AP, Reuters and Bloomberg are no longer guaranteed spots. The spot taken away from the wire services, which provide news to multiple media outlets, will now be set aside for a print journalist.

A White House memo outlining the change said “outlets will be eligible for participation in the Pool, irrespective of the substantive viewpoint expressed by an outlet.”

Trump and the AP have been at odds over AP’s refusal to call the Gulf of America by the name Trump gave it, instead calling it the Gulf of Mexico, the name by which other countries refer to the body of water.

The White House said Trump’s press secretary “shall retain day-to-day discretion to determine composition of the pool,” the Associated Press reported.

AP offered a different description of the pool process from that outlined by CNN. the difference between interpretations could not immediately be reconciled.

Should the White House be able to limit the AP’s access?

It said that due to the change, “roughly three dozen reporters will rotate for two regular slots.”

AP representative Lauren Easton castigated the new policy.

“The wire services represent thousands of news organizations across the U.S. and the world over,” Easton said. “Our coverage is used by local newspapers and television stations in all 50 states to inform their communities.”

While criticizing the administration, the AP report still admitted, “Despite the occasional fireworks, Trump has made himself accessible to the media more than his predecessor, former President Joe Biden. Cramped-quarters events, particularly in the Oval Office, are some of his favorite places to talk — rendering the new access policy all the more impactful.”

Related:
Breaking: Trump Cuts Off Illegals from All Social Security Act Benefits, Return of 'Paused' Fraud Punishment Possible

The White House has said AP had long been given access beyond anyone else, but times have changed.

“No other news organization in the United States receives the level of guaranteed access previously bestowed upon the AP,” it has said. “The AP may have grown accustomed to its favored status, but the Constitution does not require that such status endure in perpetuity.”

The Trump administration has said it will appeal a ruling that required AP to be given equal access to everyone else.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




White House Activates Nuclear Option After Judge's Ruling
Residents of Ritzy Gated Community Furious as Karmelo Anthony Moves in Next Door: Report
Trump Admin to Green-Light Removal of Soda from Food Stamps Programs 'Very, Very Quickly'
Man Interviewing for Chicago Police Officer Job Arrested After Admitting to Heinous Crimes During Lie Detector Test
Trump's Special Envoys Reveals Details of Meeting with Putin - Big Step Made Toward 'Permanent Peace'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation