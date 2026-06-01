White House Budget Office Launches Funding Probe Into 49 Activist NGOs

The Trump administration is investigating how organizations like “The TransLatin@ Coalition” use taxpayer dollars, according to a recent budget data request.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is requesting that federal agencies report all funding for 49 non-government organizations from fiscal years 2024 through 2026 by May 29, according to a May 13 memo. The memo states that officials at the OMB plan to review their responses on June 5.

“Agency responses should include all grants (including grants then provided as subcontracts or subgrants to other entities), cooperative agreements, loans, contracts (including subcontracts), and other monetary awards (awards or subawards) in the total amounts,” the budget data request states.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Aspen Institute, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), Tides Center, Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and Minneapolis Foundation are also listed in the request.

The left-leaning Aspen Institute says it drives “change through dialogue, leadership, and action to help solve the greatest challenges of our time.” On an unspecified date in Sept. 2020, before New York Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story in Oct. 2020, the think tank hosted a “tabletop exercise” for Twitter and Meta executives regarding a similar scenario, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

“We have not been asked to provide any information and we are transparent about our funding, the vast majority of which does not come from the federal government,” Aspen Institute spokesperson Jonathan Purves told the DCNF.

None of the other aforementioned organizations immediately responded to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

The SPLC calls itself “a catalyst for racial justice in the South and beyond.” It was indicted for allegedly funneling millions of dollars into “informants” within various extremist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan and the Aryan Nation, the DCNF reported last April. Several paid informants were key organizers for those groups, the indictment alleged.

The Tides Center and its affiliates received nearly $38 million from the federal government in 2024, spending much of it advocating for abortion access, affirmative action, and sex-change procedures, the DCNF reported last January. They also reportedly helped bail migrants out of immigration detention facilities.

However, the Tides Center wasn’t the only organization listed to support sex-changes. The OMB is also seeking data on Transgender Equity Consulting and “The TransLatin@ Coalition.”

Some of the organizations listed were involved in Somali resettlement in Minnesota, such as Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service Inc. (Global Refuge) and the Minneapolis Foundation.

“Global Refuge has helped resettle refugees in Minnesota for decades alongside its community and faith-based partners,” the organization stated in a January press release condemning the Trump administration’s crackdown on Somali migrants in the state.

The Minneapolis Foundation granted thousands of dollars to other organizations supporting Somali families, businesses, and artists in Minnesota, according to an April press release.

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