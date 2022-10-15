Parler Share
News
Paul Bellar, middle, appears before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson on Oct. 5 in Jackson, Michigan.
Paul Bellar, middle, appears before Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson on Oct. 5 in Jackson, Michigan. (J. Scott Park - Jackson Citizen Patriot / AP)

Whitmer Trial Shake-Up: Female Juror Dismissed After What She Was Accused of Doing with Defendant

 By The Associated Press  October 15, 2022 at 8:13am
Parler Share

A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with an alleged 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants.

Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that the woman had been removed from the jury, two days after attorneys raised concerns the juror was having too much non-verbal communication with defendant Paul Bellar, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reported.

“It didn’t just happen on one day — it happened over multiple days,” Wilson said of the juror’s behavior. “I decided it’s safer to err on the side of caution.”

Wilson said he has never seen such behavior in nearly 35 years of practicing law. The juror took the decision well, he said.

Bellar, 24, was a member of the Wolverine Watchmen. He is standing trial with co-defendants Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico. The three are charged in state court in Jackson, Michigan, with providing material support for a terrorist act.

Trending:
Biden Accused of 'Election Interference' After Bombshell Revelation by Saudi Arabia

The men have pleaded not guilty, claiming they were entrapped by an FBI informant and his handlers.

The defendants’ attorneys objected to the juror’s dismissal.

“There was no verbal communication between the two, and the descriptions of the communication are speculative,” said Kareem Johnson, who represents Musico.

William Rollstin, who is prosecuting the case for the Michigan attorney general, raised concerns about the juror before Wilson during a meeting in chambers on Wednesday.

“Since the start of the trial … there’s been non-verbal communication between one of the jurors — a female — and Mr. Bellar,” Rollstin said. “The communication has been in the form of eye contact [and] smiling at each other.”

Several others in the courtroom, including Wilson and Bellar’s attorney, Andrew Kirkpatrick, also said they had seen interactions between the two since the trial began.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Details of Raleigh Killings Emerge; 15-Year-Old Suspect in Critical Condition for Unknown Reason
After Apparent Ambush, Only Officer Left Standing Took Down Suspect with Well-Placed Shot
NASCAR Champion Stepping Away from the Sport, Highlights 'Priority Number One'
Whitmer Trial Shake-Up: Female Juror Dismissed After What She Was Accused of Doing with Defendant
Former AZ Mayor Jailed for Ballot Harvesting - 'You Are a Criminal'
See more...

Conversation