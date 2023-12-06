Wholesome Actress Danica McKellar Shares 'Joys' of Her Faith Journey After Finding Christ Last Year

For a long time, what actress Danica McKellar knew about Christianity wasn’t very good. She had sat in a pew as a child, but what she saw of how some Christians acted led her away from the faith.

Enter actress Candace Cameron Bure, who invited the former star of “The Wonder Years” to church last year.

“It was Palm Sunday of 2022. And it was a Passion Play. And it just hit me like a wave. It was immediate. It was, like, the Holy Spirit just flooded me,” McKellar, 48, told the publication Christian Headlines in an interview.

She said historical abuses linked to the faith were “really my kind of awareness of Christianity before,” she said.

But her visit to church with Bure transformed her.

“It’s about your relationship with God, you get to have a personal relationship with God. And that was, like, such a revelation,” she said.







People who used the church for their own purposes “aren’t authentic Christians. And so just realizing that — it just opened the whole thing up,” she said.

“And Candace has been wonderful. After we watched the play, I was like, ‘This is what I’ve been looking for my whole life and didn’t realize it.’ … And it’s been wonderful. It’s been a wonderful gift. I’ve been reading the Bible all the way through this year. And I will be done by the end of the year. I’m on track,” she said.

McKellar, who has appeared in multiple Great American Family and Hallmark Channel films, said her Tennessee community has helped with her new outlook.

“You can’t go a block without hitting a church,” she said. “It’s such a faith-based community here. … Christianity is not what I thought it was.”

In a 2022 interview with GodTV, she said that growing up, she knew more about what was wrong with Christianity than what was right about it.

“In my life, starting in childhood, I had been made aware of all the hypocrisy in the various religions of Christianity, it being used for evil, power, and control throughout history, and that had definitely biased me,” she said.

Now, she said, “I have been going to church and finding a lot of amazing love and peace and purpose, and it’s blowing my mind. I always had this other preconceived notion of what that was when people talked about Jesus and the Lord, I just didn’t quite get it, I feel a lot of joy in my heart and I always like to share that when I can with you guys.”

“Omnipresent love is there for you whenever you want it, whenever you’re ready,” she said.

After she visited church with Bure, she said in a video posted to Instagram that what she found was “the feeling of finding that love and joy and freedom from my relationship that I’ve been developing with the Lord,” according to Pure Flix Insider.

“This feeling of freedom and joy is available to everyone … It’s just a decision,” she said.

“I’m experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I’ve never had before, and it feels miraculous,” she said.

