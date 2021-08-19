Path 27
A passenger wearing a mask stands at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021.
A passenger wearing a mask stands at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. (Charlie Riedel / AP)

Whopping Number of Potential Airline Fines Will Make You Rethink Your Airplane Etiquette

 By The Associated Press  August 19, 2021 at 11:48am
Rowdy airline passengers have racked up a record $1 million in potential fines this year, an average of about $29,000 per person.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the latest cases on Thursday, involving 34 travelers who flew between January and May.

Their offenses ranged from refusing to wear a mask to punching a flight attendant in the nose.

Those are just the latest among dozens of cases that the FAA called part of its crackdown on passengers who interfere with airline crews.

Airlines have reported about 3,900 incidents of unruly passengers this year; three-fourths involve refusal to wear a mask, according to the FAA.

Alcohol is another common factor.

American Airlines on Thursday extended its ban on alcohol sales in the main cabin through Jan. 18, matching the timing of the federal mask mandate. American still sells alcohol to passengers in business and first-class sections.

An FAA spokeswoman confirmed that $1 million is a single-year record for proposed fines against passengers, who can appeal.

In addition, the FAA has started investigations against 682 travelers this year, smashing the previous high of 310 in 2004.

Should these violent airline passengers face criminal charges?

The latest round of cases includes two fines that could top $40,000.

On a JetBlue flight in May, a man threw his carry-on bag at other passengers, grabbed a flight attendant by the ankles and put his head up her skirt before he was restrained with plastic ties.

The FAA wants to fine him $45,000.

The FAA is seeking a $42,000 fine against a man who refused to wear a mask on another JetBlue flight in May and threatened other passengers, including making stabbing gestures toward some.

Crew members confiscated a bag containing a substance the man was snorting, then armed themselves with ice mallets before police took him off the plane.

The FAA did not identify any of the passengers, including a man who allegedly punched a flight attendant during a third JetBlue flight.

Although police were called in several cases, it was unclear how many of the passengers called out by the FAA face criminal charges.

This month, the head of the FAA asked airport officials around the country to work with local law enforcement to prosecute more cases.

The FAA does not have the authority to file criminal charges.

Air travel in the U.S. has returned to nearly 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels, but airlines have cut the number of flights by a similar amount, resulting in crowded planes.

Bad weather and lack of crews after airlines cut staff last year have contributed to tens of thousands of canceled and delayed flights this summer, according to figures from tracking service FlightAware.



The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




