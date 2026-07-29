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A Boeing 737 MAX 10 fuselage is pictured during the opening ceremony for the company's new North Line assembly line, which will produce 737 MAX aircraft, at the Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington, on July 10, 2026.
A Boeing 737 MAX 10 fuselage is pictured during the opening ceremony for the company's new North Line assembly line, which will produce 737 MAX aircraft, at the Boeing Everett Factory in Everett, Washington, on July 10, 2026. (Jason Redmond - AFP / Getty Images)

FAA Warns Issue with Seats on Hundreds of Boeing Planes May Pose Danger to Passengers

 By Jack Davis  July 29, 2026 at 10:43am
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The Federal Aviation Administration wants airlines to inspect seats on hundreds of Boeing 737 MAX passenger jets, saying improperly installed cabin seats could pose a danger.

A report from Forbes said the directive could impact 31,000 seats on various airplanes.

In a proposed airworthiness directive published late Monday, the FAA said some seats are incorrectly installed in their tracks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The order required seats on 453 Boeing 737-8 and 737-9 aircraft to be inspected.

“A track-mounted passenger seat assembly that is installed incorrectly can disengage from the seat tracks if there is an increased load, turbulence, or emergency landing,” the FAA said.

“This condition, if not addressed, could result in injury to passengers and crew during an emergency landing or could block the aisle, which could slow evacuation,” the agency added.

The inspection will cost airlines about $2.7 million, with any costs to re-install seats likely making the total higher.

More than 2,300 MAX jets are currently in operation, with 823 flown in America, according to Reuters.

The FAA order only covers those flown by U.S.-based airlines.

There ​could be as many as ​69 track-mounted passenger ⁠seat assemblies on each 737 MAX, the FAA said.

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Each inspection would take about one work hour. Another work hour would be required to fix assemblies that are improperly installed.

The FAA notice did not give a deadline for compliance.

A Boeing representative said it had already alerted airlines in December.

“We support the FAA making that guidance mandatory,” the representative said.

Boeing has battled quality issues that were revealed in early 2024 when a door plug came loose on an Alaska Air jet while it was in midair.

As noted by The Wall Street Journal, the Alaska Air incident led to a large-scale grounding of 737s and a proposed fine of more than $3 million for what the FAA termed “safety violations.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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