In a post filled with pathos, the wife of actor Bruce Willis noted their 17th anniversary together.

Willis left acting in 2022 after being diagnosed with aphasia. In February 2023, his family said Willis was suffering from dementia, according to Fox News.

“17 years of us,” Emma Heming Willis wrote Sunday on Facebook.

“Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach. I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is,” she wrote.

“And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat,” she added.

When Willis’s family members announced his condition, they posted a message on the website of the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

Bruce Willis’ daughter shares a touching video of her and dad clasping hands. pic.twitter.com/J7It3S2ZH3 — Figen (@TheFigen_) September 11, 2024

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone,” the post said.

Are you a fan of Bruce Willis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” the post said.

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately,” they wrote.

“We know in our hearts that — if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” they added.

“Bruce has always found joy in life — and has helped everyone he knows to do the same,” the post continued.

“It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible,” the post concluded.

In a post on Instagram, Willis’s wife said she would do what she could to fight for those with frontotemporal dementia.

“FTD doesn’t get to write my family’s story — I do. Advocacy has been my lifeline, transforming grief into action,” she shared.

“It’s my way of giving FTD the middle finger and making it clear that powerful advocates, care partners, researchers, scientists, medical professionals, and community leaders are coming for it — and I’m right there with them. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2025 has in store for us,” she wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.