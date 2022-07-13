Share
Wild Bodycam Footage: Cop Uses Good Samaritan as Taxi Driver in Pursuit of Suspected Car Thief

 By Jack Davis  July 12, 2022 at 6:00pm
One good Samaritan helped two Texas police officers catch a suspected car thief after a foot chase.

The incident took place on June 18 in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement, according to the Epoch Times.

“As the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the bad guy bailed on foot and ran…. and ran… and ran some more,” the White Settlement Police Department posted on Facebook.



In the Texas heat, Corporal Jon Porter, could not keep up, but Officer Samuel Brown kept up the chase.

“We got a little help from an unknown Good Samaritan who saw Corporal Porter running and offered him a ride… Corporal Porter took the man up on the offer and quickly arrived at the apprehension location. Whoever this man was…. a big thank you!!! Together, WSPD and our Community, we are strong. Great job in getting this guy off our streets with 4 charges (3 felonies and 1 misdemeanor). We were also able to return the car to the rightful owner,” the department said in a post made immediately after the chase.

Brown was placing the suspect in handcuffs as reinforcements arrived.

“I look over my shoulder trying to see who is coming up on me, and then I see Porter jump out of the car,” he said. “It was pretty funny.”

He said he later asked Porter about the incident.

Do we need more citizens willing to help the police?

“I wasn’t even thinking about it much until after we got back here, and I’m like, ‘Did you really get into someone else’s car?'” he said.

Joshua Taylor Brown, 31, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, possessing a stolen credit card and evading arrest.

Police Chief Chris Cook later identified the good Samaritan as Jimmy Davis, a former security guard.

Davis said he saw the chase and decided he could not be a spectator.

“I told my wife, ‘I’m gonna get in the car and follow,’” he said. “My intention was to stop the guy from going any further. I did what I had to do, and I would do it again, too, if I had to.”

Cook honored Davis with a token of appreciation.

“It’s not every day that someone jumps in and lends a helping hand like this,” Cook said.

Brown, who was born with one arm,  said he had been told in California he could not be a police officer.

But in Texas, he is doing just fine.

“I was excited the whole time,” he said. “I live for this kind of stuff.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
