Wild Footage: Raging Floodwaters Wreak Havoc on NYC Subway System, Strand Riders

 By Jack Davis  July 15, 2025 at 6:42am
A massive downpour Monday left the New York City subway system a flooded mess.

“It was a disaster,” said subway rider Juan Luis Landaeta, a veteran of 12 years on the New York City subways, according to the New York Times.

It began with a historic storm.

“New York City picked up a hair over 2 inches last night — 2.07 inches to be exact — making it the second wettest single hour ever recorded in the city,” Fox Forecast Center meteorologist Christopher Tate said, according to the New York Post.

“It was bested only by the nearly 3 inches of rain that fell in New York City during the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in 2021,” he said.

As a result, multiple subway lines saw service slow to a crawl while on others service was suspended until the water receded.

“The New York City sewer system, the storm water system, accommodates about an inch and a half to an inch and three quarters an hour. Last night, in that one hour, we had well over 2 inches of rain. So what happens is the system backs up into the subway,” Metropolitan Transit Authority Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, according to CBS.


Lieber said the MTA pumped about 16 million gallons of water from the subways.

But before it was done, water was everywhere.

“When it rains here in New York, it sucks. I don’t know what is going on. The drainage, I mean, look at this. God forbid if someone slips and falls in this,” one rider said.

“It’s super frustrating. People just want to go home,” another rider said. “These are not the conditions that New Yorkers deserve to be traveling in.”

At the 23rd Street station, water came up from a grate in the floor, according to the New York Post.

Elsewhere, water flooded the cars.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
