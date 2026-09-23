The actress who starred in a short-lived Marvel Disney+ series as a female Hulk not only thinks entertainers should use their platforms politically, she called the choice to stay out of politics “cowardly.”

Actress Tatiana Maslany starred as Jennifer Walters in Marvel’s Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” which ran for one season in 2022 and was not renewed for a second.

She made the remarks in an interview with leftist commentator Mehdi Hasan on Mehdi’s “We’re Not Kidding” podcast.







“Everything is political. All entertainment is political,” said Maslany, who won a Primetime Emmy in 2016 for her performance in multiple roles in the BBC America series “Orphan Black.”

She described the idea of separating movies and television from politics as “such a bizarre mentality” and added, “It’s so cowardly.”

Hasan asked about well-known performers who avoid political fights so they do not alienate fans, citing comments by actor Tom Selleck and NBA star Michael Jordan about keeping entertainment separate from public controversy.

“To me, those are two very rich men who stand to lose a lot if they stand up for something,” Maslany said. She argued that every show carries a viewpoint about what is funny, acceptable, or normal in how people treat one another, so there is “no disconnect” between art and politics.

“To me, artists are like mirrors to the world,” she said.

Their work can “show the world the human experience” and also force attention onto problems facing other people.

“Art should destabilize people, too,” she said, while adding that she was not claiming a series such as Selleck’s “Magnum, P.I.” was designed to disturb viewers. Art, in her telling, is still “a communication with the world.”

Tatiana Maslany says all people who have a platform should “speak up” “Everything is political. All entertainment is political… It’s such a bizarre mentality. It’s so cowardly” https://t.co/adnKSSfqOU I disagree. If I’m watching a movie or show, I’m there to be entertained not to hear an actor talk to me about politics Having a platform doesn’t mean you owe anyone your political opinions Also, what if they don’t speak up the way she wants them to? — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 22, 2026



Her leftists politics are no secret. Last year, when late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was briefly suspended from his show on the Disney-owned ABC over remarks he made about the assassination of conservative organizer Charlie Kirk, Maslany urged fans to cancel Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN subscriptions. She has also spoken at length about the war in Gaza and about Disney’s corporate decisions.

In a later interview with Radio Times, she said she still loved the She-Hulk character and would separate that role from “what I feel like the corporation is doing.”

Tatiana Maslany posted a She-Hulk behind the scenes picture to her Instagram stories, urging you to cancel your Disney+, Hulu and ESPN subscriptions. Disney has come under fire for cancelling Jimmy Kimmel after his comments on Charlie Kirk and is also known to support Israel. https://t.co/WivU7IYKUo — Daily Tatiana Maslany (@SestraHulk) September 18, 2025



She has also said she did not expect a second season of the series. During a 2024 livestream, according to the entertainment website CinemaBlend, she told viewers, “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘no thanks.’” Coverage at the time of the show’s run and afterward noted fan criticism of its tone and political content. In a separate article, a CinemaBlend writer examined why the series ended and later reported on Maslany’s comments directed at fans.

Disney and Marvel have not announced a new “She-Hulk” series. Marvel television executives have said in other interviews that they would be interested in using the character again, without committing to Maslany returning in the part.

Political blowups around Disney and Marvel projects are not new. The production company and Disney subsidiary Lucasfilm dropped actress Gina Carano from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” in 2021 after she published a viral social media post blasting woke politics and cancel culture. She later sued the company — successfully.

She has kept working outside the MCU, including other film and television projects, while the “She-Hulk” series remains a one-season Disney+ entry with no scheduled return.

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