Should former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy replace Ronna McDaniel as the Republican National Committee chair?

McDaniel is considering stepping down from her post after meeting with former President Donald Trump on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The two are said to have agreed that no final decision will be made until after the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24, when Trump is looking to deliver a knockout blow to GOP presidential primary rival Nikki Haley.

“Nothing has changed,” RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper said in a statement to the AP. “This will be decided after South Carolina.”

Fox News reported that the RNC delivered its worst fundraising total last year since 2013.

It raised $87.2 million in 2023, with just over $8 million in cash on hand going into this year’s presidential election.

By contrast, the Democratic National Committee raised $120 million and has a record $21 million cash on hand.

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, who led the effort to oust McCarthy last year, posted on social media platform X, apparently tongue-in-cheek, “I fully endorse Kevin McCarthy for RNC Chair. Kevin is well organized and a very high-revenue fundraiser. He will also be well-liked by the RNC Committee.”

“The RNC Chair doesn’t make any policy decisions, set any agenda, or negotiate against Democrats, ever. Kevin would be terrific,” he added.

But Gaetz actually made some good arguments, whether he intended to be taken seriously or not.

I fully endorse Kevin McCarthy for RNC Chair. Kevin is well organized and a very high-revenue fundraiser. He will also be well-liked by the RNC Committee. The RNC Chair doesn’t make any policy decisions, set any agenda, or negotiate against Democrats, ever. Kevin would be… https://t.co/7EquxhIBIc — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 7, 2024

Fox News reported in October that McCarthy raised $15.3 million in his last quarter as House speaker, bringing his total to $78 million for the 2024 election cycle.

A source told Fox that no House Republican had ever raised more in a nine-month period.

McCarthy traveled to 22 states and 86 cities, fundraising for GOP candidates in 2023.

He noted in his farewell remarks from the House floor that Republicans only gained seats in the House during his tenure as leader, including 12 seats in 2020 and 10 seats in 2022, winning back a narrow majority for the GOP.

A potential successor to McDaniel is North Carolina GOP Chair Michael Whatley, who has ties both to the Republican establishment and Trump.

Current RNC co-chair Drew McKissick of South Carolina is another possibility.

Arizona Republican National Committeemen Tyler Bower posted on X, “It looks like a fight is breaking out for chair with conservatives lobbying for Drew McKissick (SC) to take over as interim chair instead of Ronna’s pick, Michael Whatley (NC).”

It looks like a fight is breaking out for chair with conservatives lobbying for Drew McKissick (SC) to take over as interim chair instead of Ronna’s pick, Michael Whatley (NC) No matter where the chips land, my top three picks from the 168 as co-chair (needs to be female) are… — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) February 7, 2024

McCarthy as GOP chair?

The old saying goes, “In politics, you can die a thousand deaths.”

Maybe McCarthy is about to see a resurrection.

