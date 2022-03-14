Share
Video
Video
Aris Messinis - AFP / Getty Images

'WJ Live': Russian Diplomat Confirms Russia Could Target US Convoys

 By Rachel Bratton  March 14, 2022 at 1:50pm
Share

Support the truth. Become a member of The Western Journal.



This could throw years of peace and cooperation out the window.

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

Please click here to provide support for refugees now fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine

► Click HERE to subscribe to “WJ Live” on YouTube: http://w-j.co/s/51c85

► Don’t miss an episode of “WJ Live”! Click HERE to get it delivered directly to your inbox: http://w-j.co/s/ef7f7

The Western Journal’s mission is to equip readers with the truth, and we’re excited to bring that same passion to the listeners of “WJ Live.” You’ll hear from writers, editors and special guests on the most important topics of the day: coronavirus, lockdowns, riots, government overreach and Hollywood elitism.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Rachel Bratton
Editorial Intern
Rachel Bratton is a Junior Associate Video Producer at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree in Communications and Christian Studies at Grand Canyon University.
Rachel Bratton is an Editorial Intern at the Western Journal. She is currently earning her degree at Grand Canyon University, where she has contributed to research on civil discourse.




'WJ Live': Russian Diplomat Confirms Russia Could Target US Convoys
'WJ Live': Smollett Ties Himself to Epstein in Court Outburst, Plus Fresh Biden Gaffes
'WJ Live': America Is Crumbling, So Dems Are Trying to Distract Us with 2 Propaganda Pieces
'WJ Live': Russia Says It Will Stop Military Operations 'in a Moment' if Ukraine Does This
'WJ Live': Gen. Flynn Reveals How We Can End the Ukraine Crisis Now: Exclusive Op-Ed
See more...

Conversation