WNBA Superstar Caitlin Clark Fined for Comments She Made About Refs

Scrappy Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark is sidelined with injuries as the Indiana Fever moves deeper into the WNBA playoffs, but she remains a team sparkplug from the bench.

Clark, whose outbursts against referees are a manifestation of her fiery, competitive streak, let the world know on Saturday that she had been fined because even when not playing, she could not leave the refs alone.

“Got fined $200 for this lol,” Clark posted on X, referring to a screenshot of an Instagram post she wrote saying, “Refs couldn’t stop us.”

At the team’s practice Saturday, Clark, mocked the fine.

Got fined $200 for this lol😂😂😂😂😂BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!! @IndianaFever https://t.co/vO6OkDyfqU — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) September 20, 2025

“Hey everybody, go look at my tweet!” she said, according to ESPN.

Injured Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, who like Clark has feuded with referees on the court, said Clark’s fine “gonna really break the bank for her, starting a GoFundMe now!”

Indiana roared through its first-round series against the Atlanta Dream in a bruising series in which at least 36 fouls were called per game.

“It was a football match,” Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon said Saturday. “There were bodies flying the whole time. Quite frankly, it made for very ugly basketball, and I think that’s something the league’s got to take a look at.

“These players are incredibly skilled, and that should be highlighted. I don’t know if they get a bonus for not calling fouls in the playoffs. … Some of the hits that I saw in the Atlanta-Indiana game, if I did that to you in the street, I would be arrested. But on a WNBA court, it’s nothing to see here,” she said.

Caitlin Clark and the Fever throwing up “W’s” to the Atlanta Dream crowd after eliminating them from the playoffs 😭 (Via @NoCapSpaceWBB)pic.twitter.com/xClxRHO7RO — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 19, 2025

Clark and Cunningham were in the spotlight Thursday after the Fever eliminated the Dream, according to the New York Post.

As Clark and other Indiana players were being booed as they left the court after the win, Clark held up a “W” symbol.

Cunningham, meanwhile, had a long face-to-face conversation with a police officer during the game.

Court Flash:

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham & Syd Colson Celebration Goes Viral! After Fever’s vs Aces! The Indiana Fever’s energy is unmatched right now! 😍 After their showdown with the Aces, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Syd Colson turned the post-game celebration… pic.twitter.com/GeEfP4XVtp — Caitlin Clark News (@22CCnews) September 22, 2025

Indiana’s playoff run continued Sunday as the Fever defeated the Aces 89-73, according to the Indianapolis Star.

