Gender-confused pop star Demi Lovato said during a recent interview for her new show on NBCUniversal that extraterrestrial beings should not be called “aliens,” as the word carries with it a negative stereotype.

During an interview with Pedestrian about her new UFO-themed show, which is called “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” she stood in solidarity with space aliens in only a way a leftist could: She demanded they be shown respect by not being mis-specie’d.

“I think that if there were beings that could harm us, we would have been gone a long time ago,” the singer said. “I also think that if there are civilizations that are of consciousness in other dimensions, which has given them the technology to be able to travel through space, I think that they are looking for nothing but peaceful encounters and interactions because like I said, if they wanted us gone, we would have been gone a long time ago!”

Lovato then made a comment that aliens wouldn’t want our planet, as we’re “running it into the ground,” and added: “I think the ones that bother me are that they’re harmful or that they’ll come and take over the planet.”

She then got down to talking about how she really feels about the potential for life beyond.

“I really think that if there was anything out there that would want to do that to us, it would have happened by now,” she said. “But I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ETs!”

There’s was certainly no intelligent life during that line of conversation.

Lovato, 29, came out earlier this year as “nonbinary,” NPR reported. That means she no longer identifies as being female. At the same time, she does not consider herself male.

Pedestrian during its publication of the interview offered the singer the courtesy of referring to her as “them,” and not “she,” which she obviously is. Our society is crumbling.

Lovato was confused before her remarks about life in space. Yet, she astutely pointed out the fact that if there is life out there, it might not be inclined to make contact with people while visiting Earth. If that’s true, it’s because of people like her.

Our culture grows dumber and more grotesque with each passing month, it seems. People actually indulge the left’s front line lunatics in their every delusion — not just about gender pronouns — but also now with regard to what we should call the things supposedly piloting unidentified flying objects.

Lovato was presumably lumping saucer-flying ETs in with illegal migrants from Central American and Mexico when she called “alien” a “derogatory term.”

We can’t have intergalactic beings offended, just as we can’t have Mexican drug cartel soldiers and the people they traffic feeling disrespected.

That’s one the problems with out of touch modern celebrities. Lovato, in a hypothetical conversation about aliens from outer space, was more concerned about how to refer to them — rather than anything else. Even in the event these hypothetical beings were hostile, Lovato was more worried about not offending them than expressing a sentiment for self-preservation.

Apply that logic to the entire left, and we see the way these people truly think.

Human aliens are entering our country along the border. Some of them are spreading infections while others are smuggling in human slaves and drugs. They’re all making a mockery of our country’s sovereignty.

How has the Biden administration responded? The federal government, seemingly taking a page from the book of a troubled pop singer, declared in recent months that such people are not to be called “aliens.”

Maybe we now know who is really running the White House.

