Human Smugglers Using TikTok to Advertise Illegal Border Crossings: Report

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 8, 2021 at 10:06am
Human smugglers are using the social media app TikTok to promote their illicit services to bring migrants across the southern border of the U.S., according to an MSNBC report on Friday.

“Behind the camera is a coyote … a human smuggler, documenting their trafficking operations in order to promote them on social media,” MSNBC reported. “Some posts advertise their prices, which vary depending on the final destination. Others show off their profits with wads of cash.”

The videos reportedly reveal many of the methods human smugglers use to guide migrants across the border.

“After stashing them in safe houses, the migrants are transferred to vans and hidden under blankets,” MSNBC reported. “Other footage shows them cramped in the back seats.”

While Border Patrol is aware of the videos, there appears to be no crackdown on the posts by the Chinese-owned social media app.

“The proliferation of videos like these, where they are seen running from authorities, exposes how they avoid getting caught,” MSNBC reported.

“What social media doesn’t show are the journeys that end in tragedy, migrants missing or dead in the attempt to reach the American dream.”

Apps like TikTok and WhatsApp have been utilized by many migrants, including those crossing the border in Del Rio, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona.

Should TikTok ban videos promoting human smuggling?

“Haitian migrants find new route to cross illegally into United States in Yuma, Arizona, location is known as ‘The Gap,'” the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura tweeted Thursday.

“As the state of Texas prepares for 60,000 Haitian migrants to arrive later this month, Haitian migrants find new route in the Yuma sector.”

Ventura shared a video of three Haitian adults allegedly heading to the United States with three young children.

“We’re getting early reports of Haitian migrants starting to make their way into Yuma, Arizona, after the 15,000 Haitian caravan arrived in [Del Rio, Texas] in late September,” Ventura said.

A second video allegedly showed a human smuggler receiving a cash payment from illegal Cuban migrants who arrived at “The Gap.”

“Before crossing into the United States illegally, human smuggler gives his final instructions to these Cuban migrants and receives his cash payment. Cuban migrants cross into Yuma, Arizona,” Ventura tweeted.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined 10 other Republican governors on Wednesday to discuss ways to better protect the nation’s southern border.

Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




