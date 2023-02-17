Parler Share
Commentary

Woman Interrupts GOP Senator's Speech, 4 Words Draw Laughs from Crowd as She's Removed from Stage

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  February 16, 2023 at 5:01pm
Most Americans were baffled as President Joe Biden allowed an enormous Chinese spy balloon to traverse the U.S. mainland, collecting data and sending it off to Beijing as it went, before shooting it down over the Atlantic.

We were also horrified to learn three additional “objects” had entered North American airspace the following weekend.

China’s provocative actions have forced even most Democrats to admit that, rather than being a mere fellow competitor on the world stage, the Chinese Communist Party poses a serious threat to U.S. national security.

Last week, House members voted unanimously to pass a resolution condemning China for sending the balloon, calling it “a brazen violation of United States sovereignty.” When was the last time lawmakers agreed on anything?

But it seems not all Americans are on board.

During a speech at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley was interrupted by a climate change activist.

In the video below, a woman seated in the front row is seen hopping onto the stage. She is carrying a sign that says, “People & planet, not war & aggression.” She shouts, “We have the largest military in the world. We spend over $1 trillion every year.”

As she is ushered off the stage by security, she continues: “China’s not our enemy! The climate crisis is!”

The crowd is heard laughing as the woman is removed from the venue.

Hawley joked on Twitter that the woman was Biden’s next energy secretary.

One commenter, likely referring to China’s responsibility for roughly 30 percent of the world’s annual CO2 emissions, said that “China is the climate crisis.”

There’s no question where this foolish woman got the idea that climate change is a threat to national security. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said so on numerous occasions.

In the first week of the Biden administration, Austin issued a statement saying that the Defense Department “will immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities and risk assessments, to mitigate this driver of insecurity.

“As directed by the President, we will include the security implications of climate change in our risk analyses, strategy development, and planning guidance. … There is little about what the Department does to defend the American people that is not affected by climate change. It is a national security issue, and we must treat it as such.”

Speaking at a summit in April 2021, Austin said, “Today, no nation can find lasting security without addressing the climate crisis. We face all kinds of threats in our line of work, but few of them truly deserve to be called existential. The climate crisis does.”

These are just two of many examples we could cite. But we needn’t be too hard on the man; he’s just following orders from his commander in chief.

Although this woman’s interruption of a senator’s speech would have been unwelcome at any time, after one confirmed Chinese spy balloon and three unidentified objects entered North American airspace within two weeks, her words sounded not only stupid, but insane. She deserved the audience’s ridicule.

China’s breach of our sovereignty represented a game-changing and irreversible shift in U.S.-Sino relations. And it can no longer be denied that China, not climate change or white supremacy or voter ID laws, is our greatest threat.

Conversation