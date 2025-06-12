Share
Commentary
Greta Thunberg talks to journalists upon her arrival to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France on Tuesday.
Commentary
Greta Thunberg talks to journalists upon her arrival to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport in France on Tuesday. (Hugo Mathy - AFP / Getty Images)

Did You Catch It? Hilarious Final Jab Israel Got In on Greta Thunberg as They Tossed Her Onto a Plane for Deportation

 By C. Douglas Golden  June 12, 2025 at 5:12am
Share

Call it a parting gift: a free ticket from where she came from, on her most hated method of transportation possible.

A day after former environmental extremist and current anti-Semitic extremist Greta Thunberg and her cohorts on the so-called “selfie yacht” that tried to pierce Israel’s blockade of Hamas-controlled Gaza, the activist was sent back to Sweden on a plane.

According to the U.K. Telegraph, the 22-year-old neutral evil elf was sent back to Sweden via Paris on a flight on Tuesday after the 12 people representing the Freedom Flotilla Coalition aboard the British-flagged “selfie yacht” Madleen were taken into custody by Israeli authorities on Monday.

Thunberg signed different documents than her other “selfie yacht” colleagues and was allowed to leave custody early.

“Why would I want to stay in an Israeli prison longer than necessary?” Thunberg asked after the five-hour flight.

“We were well aware of the risks of this mission,” Thunberg said in Paris. “The aim was to get to Gaza and to be able to distribute the aid.”

Did Israel handle the Thunberg situation well?

While she said that her peeps with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition would continue to try to get aid to Hamas-controlled Gaza, even The New York Times was forced to admit that the ship “was carrying only a symbolic amount of humanitarian assistance — an amount the Israeli foreign ministry dismissed as ‘tiny’ in its statement, and ‘less than a single truckload of aid.'”

So, what was the symbolism?

Well, it wasn’t just that she was on an Israeli plane, although that was quite delightful in and of itself:

Instead, it was the fact that she was on a plane, period. From pro-Gaza left-wing commentator Emma Vigeland of “The Majority Report”:

Related:
USA Today Gets Massive Backlash for 'Propaganda' Article That Puts 'Unbelievable' Spin on Terror Attack

Yes, “just to underscore the depravity” of the Israelis, she was forced to get on a flying tube that emits carbon! It’s just as depraved as killing, raping, or kidnapping thousands of innocent Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023. Or not.

Just to be clear, as Vox reported in 2019, Thunberg joined a group called We Stay on the Ground. That group — founded by Maja Rosén, another Swede — urged people to skip flying and use ground-based transportation:

Her effort may now be getting a boost from another Swede, 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg. She gained recognition when she went on strike from school last year to protest her government’s inaction on climate change, sparking a series of worldwide demonstrations, most recently the September 20 strike that drew an estimated 4 million people around the world.

But even after becoming a global celebrity, Thunberg has led by example, traveling to events around Europe mainly by train. She’s currently sailing from the U.S. to Portugal to attend the U.N. climate meeting in Madrid in December.

Some Swedish airports have now reported a decline in travelers, which some activists attribute to the “Greta effect,” a newfound awareness of humanity’s impacts on the planet and a desire to make a difference.

Wonder how much carbon the “selfie yacht” pseudocelebrities ended up wasting.

And, on X, there was very little sympathy for Greta in response to Vigeland’s attempts to “underscore” Israeli “depravity.”

Could you possibly? That would be great.

Whatever the case, it’s pretty clear that Greta doesn’t really care about her own climate emissions, or about anything coherent. She cares about big-picture omnicause leftism.

If this requires her to fly a B-52 Stratofortress on short hops between train-linked cities, rest assured she’ll do so. In fact, her fellow passengers might have preferred that. One flight with Greta may have some fantastic irony, but multiple five-hour flights in her vicinity may cause passengers to wish they’d booked a root canal instead.

One final irony from when she landed: She accused Israel of “kidnapping us in international waters and taking us against our will to Israel,” while she was in Paris. So she’s either lying or the first kidnapping victim anyone can think of since “The Ransom of Red Chief” to be summarily released for being too annoying. Come to think of it, those might not even be mutually exclusive.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Did You Catch It? Hilarious Final Jab Israel Got In on Greta Thunberg as They Tossed Her Onto a Plane for Deportation
We Finally Know What Happened to the Baggie of Cocaine Found at White House: How Is This Not a Cover-Up?
Now We Know: Israel Reportedly Ready to Launch Against Iran, Which Promises Strikes on US Bases
David Hogg Becomes Victim of DEI in Most Delightful Firing Since Trump Booted Joe Biden
Deep Dive: No, Trump Did Not Pardon Gangbanger Larry Hoover of Murder Charges
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation