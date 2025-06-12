Did You Catch It? Hilarious Final Jab Israel Got In on Greta Thunberg as They Tossed Her Onto a Plane for Deportation

Call it a parting gift: a free ticket from where she came from, on her most hated method of transportation possible.

A day after former environmental extremist and current anti-Semitic extremist Greta Thunberg and her cohorts on the so-called “selfie yacht” that tried to pierce Israel’s blockade of Hamas-controlled Gaza, the activist was sent back to Sweden on a plane.

According to the U.K. Telegraph, the 22-year-old neutral evil elf was sent back to Sweden via Paris on a flight on Tuesday after the 12 people representing the Freedom Flotilla Coalition aboard the British-flagged “selfie yacht” Madleen were taken into custody by Israeli authorities on Monday.

Thunberg signed different documents than her other “selfie yacht” colleagues and was allowed to leave custody early.

“Why would I want to stay in an Israeli prison longer than necessary?” Thunberg asked after the five-hour flight.

“We were well aware of the risks of this mission,” Thunberg said in Paris. “The aim was to get to Gaza and to be able to distribute the aid.”

While she said that her peeps with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition would continue to try to get aid to Hamas-controlled Gaza, even The New York Times was forced to admit that the ship “was carrying only a symbolic amount of humanitarian assistance — an amount the Israeli foreign ministry dismissed as ‘tiny’ in its statement, and ‘less than a single truckload of aid.'”

So, what was the symbolism?

Well, it wasn’t just that she was on an Israeli plane, although that was quite delightful in and of itself:

The announcement that Greta Thunberg heard from the EL AL pilot when her plane landed: thanks for brave IDF soldiers and prayers for the real hostages – to applause from passengers. pic.twitter.com/cj2JNn4pVV — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) June 10, 2025

Instead, it was the fact that she was on a plane, period. From pro-Gaza left-wing commentator Emma Vigeland of “The Majority Report”:

Not the most important thing, but just to underscore the depravity… It’s almost certainly the case that the Israelis put Greta on an airplane because they know she doesn’t fly out of principle, so they wanted to humiliate her and get a propaganda image out of it for kicks. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) June 10, 2025

Yes, “just to underscore the depravity” of the Israelis, she was forced to get on a flying tube that emits carbon! It’s just as depraved as killing, raping, or kidnapping thousands of innocent Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023. Or not.

Just to be clear, as Vox reported in 2019, Thunberg joined a group called We Stay on the Ground. That group — founded by Maja Rosén, another Swede — urged people to skip flying and use ground-based transportation:

Her effort may now be getting a boost from another Swede, 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg. She gained recognition when she went on strike from school last year to protest her government’s inaction on climate change, sparking a series of worldwide demonstrations, most recently the September 20 strike that drew an estimated 4 million people around the world.

But even after becoming a global celebrity, Thunberg has led by example, traveling to events around Europe mainly by train. She’s currently sailing from the U.S. to Portugal to attend the U.N. climate meeting in Madrid in December.

Some Swedish airports have now reported a decline in travelers, which some activists attribute to the “Greta effect,” a newfound awareness of humanity’s impacts on the planet and a desire to make a difference.

Wonder how much carbon the “selfie yacht” pseudocelebrities ended up wasting.

And, on X, there was very little sympathy for Greta in response to Vigeland’s attempts to “underscore” Israeli “depravity.”

Good for the Israelis. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 11, 2025

What method of travel do you suggest? — Mish 🎗️ (@Mish_K_) June 11, 2025

We have no direct land route to Sweden. And you can barely even get a ferry to Cyprus let alone the European mainland. Did you expect us to put her on a hot air balloon? — Talmud Enjoyer 🧬🇮🇱 (@jew_AndAhalfMen) June 11, 2025

Could you possibly? That would be great.

Whatever the case, it’s pretty clear that Greta doesn’t really care about her own climate emissions, or about anything coherent. She cares about big-picture omnicause leftism.

If this requires her to fly a B-52 Stratofortress on short hops between train-linked cities, rest assured she’ll do so. In fact, her fellow passengers might have preferred that. One flight with Greta may have some fantastic irony, but multiple five-hour flights in her vicinity may cause passengers to wish they’d booked a root canal instead.

One final irony from when she landed: She accused Israel of “kidnapping us in international waters and taking us against our will to Israel,” while she was in Paris. So she’s either lying or the first kidnapping victim anyone can think of since “The Ransom of Red Chief” to be summarily released for being too annoying. Come to think of it, those might not even be mutually exclusive.

