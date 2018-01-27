This Woman Logged Every Chick-fil-A Chicken Nugget She Ate for a Year

Since their introduction in the 1950s, chicken nuggets have been a staple in America, but one woman has gone above and beyond to show her devotion to the food.
Andrea Gray logged every chicken nugget she ate in 2017, and it’s clear that Chick-fil-A serves her favorites.
“1 year, 12 months, 365 days, 436 chicken nuggets,” her tweet read to introduce her log. “I am ready for everyone to experience my year through the nugs.”
“June 7: 11 chicken nuggets. Had mom bring me home some chicken nuggets from Chick fil a. I was so tired and hungry and they tasted so good.”
Sometimes though, Gray had to settle for either Tyson chicken nuggets she cooked at home or Wendy’s.
“July 9: 10 chicken nuggets. On my way back from a big track meet in Joplin and my cravings for nugs are stronger than ever. I needed Chick fil a asap. I was devastated as I realized it was Sunday. No Chick fil a for me. I had to settle for Wendy’s nugs.”
There were days Gray admitted she almost forgot to “log her nugs” and “that would have been a disaster.”
She also showed her devotion to Chick-fil-A in her senior pictures, which were taken outside of the restaurant.
She completed her chicken nugget journey on Dec. 31 when she had her last five nuggets of 2017.
“It sure has been a wild ride but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I want to thank both my supporters and my haters. Without you guys I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” she wrote. “And finally, I want to thank the nugs. All 436 of them.”
Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets have 260 calories in them and are described as “Bite-sized pieces of tender all breast meat chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.”
There are seven different signature sauces at Chick-fil-A, and reportedly their Chick-fil-A sauce is actually a combination of honey mustard, barbecue sauce and ranch.
