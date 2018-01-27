The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Business News Offbeat
Print

This Woman Logged Every Chick-fil-A Chicken Nugget She Ate for a Year

By Erin Coates
January 27, 2018 at 11:34am

Print

Since their introduction in the 1950s, chicken nuggets have been a staple in America, but one woman has gone above and beyond to show her devotion to the food.

Andrea Gray logged every chicken nugget she ate in 2017, and it’s clear that Chick-fil-A serves her favorites.

“1 year, 12 months, 365 days, 436 chicken nuggets,” her tweet read to introduce her log. “I am ready for everyone to experience my year through the nugs.”

TRENDING: Trump’s Next Key Agenda Item Might Get Support from Both Sides of the Aisle

“June 7: 11 chicken nuggets. Had mom bring me home some chicken nuggets from Chick fil a. I was so tired and hungry and they tasted so good.”

Sometimes though, Gray had to settle for either Tyson chicken nuggets she cooked at home or Wendy’s.

Would you eat that many chicken nuggets in a year?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

RELATED: Police Search for Taco Bell Worker After Manager Is Assaulted With Hot Burrito

“July 9: 10 chicken nuggets. On my way back from a big track meet in Joplin and my cravings for nugs are stronger than ever. I needed Chick fil a asap. I was devastated as I realized it was Sunday. No Chick fil a for me. I had to settle for Wendy’s nugs.”

There were days Gray admitted she almost forgot to “log her nugs” and “that would have been a disaster.”

She also showed her devotion to Chick-fil-A in her senior pictures, which were taken outside of the restaurant.

She completed her chicken nugget journey on Dec. 31 when she had her last five nuggets of 2017.

“It sure has been a wild ride but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I want to thank both my supporters and my haters. Without you guys I wouldn’t have been able to do it,” she wrote. “And finally, I want to thank the nugs. All 436 of them.”

Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets have 260 calories in them and are described as “Bite-sized pieces of tender all breast meat chicken seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil.”

There are seven different signature sauces at Chick-fil-A, and reportedly their Chick-fil-A sauce is actually a combination of honey mustard, barbecue sauce and ranch.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Chick-fil-A, fast food

By: Erin Coates on January 27, 2018 at 11:34am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Caterine DeCicco

New California Bill: Waiters Will Serve 6 Months In Prison For Handing Out ‘Unsolicited’ Straws

Erin Coates

Dustin Snyder, Sierra Siverio

High School Sweetheart Grants Boyfriend His Dying Wish After Terminal Diagnosis

Thomas Phippen

Watch Maria Bartiromo Tell a Trump-Hating Union Organizer to Stop ‘Spewing Lies’ on Her Show

Chris Agee

3 Prisoners Escaped Alcatraz in 1962 Thought to Be Dead, Letter Tells a Different Story

Joe Setyon

Clarence_Thomas_

After Police Were Sued for Breaking up Illegal ‘Bachelor Party,’ Justice Clarence Thomas Has the Final Word

Jonathan Pincus

Trump Set to Reverse Obama Executive Order on Guantanamo Bay

Jonathan Pincus

Melania Just Destroyed Trump ‘Holocaust Denier’ Accusations Without Saying Single Word

Becky Loggia

family tax savings

Watch Families’ Reactions When They Learn How Tax Bill Will Actually Affect Them

Recently Posted