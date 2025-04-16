Woman Pleads Guilty to Operating a Lucrative Social Security Scam for 25 Years

A Minnesota woman has admitted to a staggering 25-year Social Security fraud scheme, pleading guilty to theft of government funds in a Minneapolis federal court.

Mavious Redmond, 54, of Austin, Minnesota, confessed to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in benefits over a quarter of a century by impersonating her deceased mother, according to a Monday release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Redmond’s scheme began in January 1999, following her mother’s death. She continued to collect her mother’s Social Security retirement benefits for more than two decades.

The government’s news release said Redmond repeatedly impersonated her mother to keep the fraudulent payments flowing, exploiting a system meant to support retirees.

On June 4, 2024, Redmond visited a Social Security Administration office, posing as her deceased mother.

She submitted a fraudulent SS-5 Application for Social Security form, using her mother’s name, date of birth, and Social Security number.

She even forged her mother’s signature on the form, a blatant act of fraud that underscores the audacity of her scheme, prosecutors said.

Redmond returned to the SSA office on June 20, 2024, resubmitting the same fraudulent documentation with the forged signature, further perpetuating her deception.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick condemned Redmond’s actions.

“We are awash in federal programs fraud,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “Redmond stole well more than a quarter million dollars in taxpayer funds. She scammed Social Security for literal decades.

“No more.

“My office will continue to aggressively pursue the federal programs fraud that plagues Minnesota.”

KARE-TV reported that Redmond’s fraudulent activities netted her $360,000, a figure that reflects the significant financial toll on the Social Security system.

Prosecutors stressed that this case is part of a broader effort to combat federal program fraud, which they say plagues Minnesota and undermines public trust.

Redmond pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds April 9 in U.S. District Court.

The news release regarding Redmond’s guilty plea did not list the penalty she faces, but a Justice Department website says the maximum penalty for theft from federally funded programs is imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of the greater of $100,000 or twice the amount obtained in the violation of the statute.

Karoline Leavitt announces that President Trump will sign an order today to prevent illegal immigrants from accessing Social Security benefits and to expand fraud investigations.pic.twitter.com/6jpfUQ0EQh — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 15, 2025



Fraud of federal funds has been a major focus of President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday that Trump planned to sign an order to prevent illegal immigrants from accessing Social Security benefits.

The order would also further expand fraud investigations.

