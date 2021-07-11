Path 27
Virgin Galactic's VMS Eve carries the VSS Unity on takeoff from Spaceport America on Sunday in Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico. Aboard VSS unity are pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, and mission specialists Sirisha Bandla, British billionaire and founder of Virgin Galactic Sir Richard Branson, Colin Bennett, and Beth Moses. The VSS Unity is scheduled to travel to an altitude of over 50 miles above the Earth. (David Lienemann / Getty Images)

World Enters New Era as Billionaire and Crew of Five Soar Into Space on the Private Vessel VSS Unity, Return Safely to American Spaceport

Jack Davis July 11, 2021 at 1:13pm
A new brand of the space race is on after billionaire Richard Branson soared more than 50 miles high and made it back to New Mexico alive and well.

Branson’s trump aboard the VSS Unity lasted about an hour. He and the other five people aboard the Virgin Galactic aircraft went up 53.5 miles before returning to the Spaceport America facility in New Mexico.

The trip was more than just a stunt. The flight is part of Branson’s effort to create a space tourism effort, noted the Wall Street Journal.

Virgin Galactic still has a couple of test flights to go before it can start taking paying customers, according to The New York Times, but when it does it will be charging hundreds of thousands of dollars for each trip.

Branson called the trip “an experience of a lifetime.”

“The whole thing was magical,” he said.

Chris Hadfield, a Canadian astronaut, pinned wings on the crewmates’ flight suits that officially designate them as astronauts, after they reached the ground.

Would you pay to be launched into space?

According to the explanation of how the flight works published by the Times, Unity hitched a ride on another plane up to a height of 50,000 feet, when the rocket plane took off on its own.

When the rocket plane hits its peak elevation “those on board were able to see the blackness of space as well as the curve of Earth from the plane’s windows.”

The Times said everybody onboard gets to experience about four minutes of weightlessness.

The plane then re-entered the atmosphere and glided to a landing.

The race for space tourism dominance will heat up in a few days when Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launches from Texas in a capsule made by his company, Blue Origin, according to NPR.

Neither Branson nor Bezos are yet at the level of Elon Musk, whose SpaceX rockets carry astronauts and cargo to the International Space Station. Musk is currently testing rockets he hopes could power a mission to Mars.

Branson has said the space race is an about more than money.

“I was a kid once, standing with my dad and my sister, looking up at the moon, being told that Buzz and Neil were standing on it,” he said last week, according to NPR.

“And I just thought, I’ve got to go to space one day.”

Branson already has 700 people signed up to go into space on Virgin Galactic and expects that number to grow.

“When we open up after our trip, I think we’re going to be deluged with people wanting to go to space,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
