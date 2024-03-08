Amid rising concerns that Chinese-made giant cargo cranes found at U.S. ports could be a security concern are new reports that communications devices have been found within the mammoth cranes.

A report in the Wall Street Journal, citing congressional aides and documents, said cellular modems have been found that could be remotely accessed.

The finding is potentially serious, because ZPMC, a China-based manufacturer, has made about 80 percent of the cranes that unload ships at U.S. ports.

China “is looking for every opportunity to collect valuable intelligence and position themselves to exploit vulnerabilities by systematically burrowing into America’s critical infrastructure, including in the maritime sector,” Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, said.

“The United States has clearly overlooked this threat for far too long,” he said, adding that the communications components “are just one example of the worrisome findings in our investigation.”

Green elaborated in a statement to CNN, saying that the probe from his committee and the House Select Committee on China “found vulnerabilities in cranes at U.S. ports that could allow the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] to not only undercut trade competitors through espionage, but disrupt supply chains and the movement of cargo, devastating our nation’s economy.”

“Without a swift sea-change, we will continue to gift the CCP with an easy means of infiltrating our critical infrastructure on their quest for global dominance,” he said.

The Journal report said one U.S. port discovered more than a dozen cellular modems, while at another port a modem was in the port’s server room.

Is China the biggest geopolitical threat facing the United States? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The report said that the port employees did not know why the modems were installed, because they were not requested.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman at the Chinese embassy in Washington, called claims the modems could be a threat “entirely paranoia” and those making them were “abusing national power to obstruct normal economic and trade cooperation,” the Journal reported.

Others said concern is warranted.

“We have found, I would say, openings, vulnerabilities, that are there by design,” Rear Adm. John Vann, the head of the Coast Guard’s cyber command, said during congressional testimony last week.

Concerns about the cranes began during the Trump administration, according to a March 2023 report by the Wall Street Journal.

Sean Plankey, a former cybersecurity official who was involved in the National Security Council’s discussions, said the debate was around the question: “Where would someone attack first and how would they do it?”

Officials believed that if China could control cargo cranes, China could paralyze ports without a shot fired.

“It wouldn’t be hard for an attacker to disable one sensor on a crane and prevent the crane from moving,” Chris Wolski, who formerly ran cybersecurity for the port of Houston, said. “These systems aren’t designed for security, they are designed for operations.”

The report said that a 2021 Defense Intelligence Agency assessment found that China could potentially limit traffic in ports, or learn what kinds of military equipment was moving through ports.

“DIA’s analytic efforts assist the U.S. military in anticipating and mitigating threats to global mobility, which relies in part on commercial transportation and shipping,” DIA spokesman Lt. Col. Dean Carter said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.