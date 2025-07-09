After just two years atop the social media platform then known as Twitter, and now known as X, CEO Linda Yaccarino is leaving her post.

Yaccarino confirmed the news on X:

After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏. When @elonmusk and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me… — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) July 9, 2025

“After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down as CEO of 𝕏,” Yaccarino posted Wednesday. “When [Musk] and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company.

“I’m immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App.

“I’m incredibly proud of the X team — the historic business turn around we have accomplished together has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Yaccarino then touted several initiatives she oversaw, including making X safer for children to use and a bid to “restore advertiser confidence.”

But it’s perhaps Yaccarino’s — and Musk’s — commitment to absolute free speech on X that probably garnered the most attention.

Prior to Musk’s 2023 purchase of what was once known as Twitter, the social media app and then-owner Jack Dorsey had come under immense fire for wantonly censoring powerful conservative voices, including President Donald Trump’s, in an apparent bid to shift the app into a left-leaning one.

Yaccarino and Musk made it a point to change that, and X largely appears to be succeeding on that front, especially given the struggles of other competing social media apps.

Notably, Yaccarino’s sudden departure comes in the immediate wake of X’s AI bot, Grok, having an unfettered meltdown on social media:

X engineers have seemingly altered Grok’s code after the chatbot briefly lauded Hitler, identified the Jews as the cause of anti-White hate, and referred to itself as “MechaHitler.” The AI chatbot now claims the whole thing was a sarcastic display. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/WKhawJGolf — AF Post (@AFpost) July 8, 2025

Grok, rumored to have been tampered with by an outgoing engineer (though that’s not confirmed), seemed to have all of its guardrails removed Tuesday evening, before a scheduled upgrade from Grok 3 to Grok 4 today.

Having those guardrails removed, however, led Grok to refer to itself as “MechaHitler” and effectively blame the Jews for stoking anti-white racism.

It’s unclear if Yaccarino’s departure had anything to do with “MechaHitler,” but the timing is noteworthy.

Regardless of MechaHitler’s presence, Yaccarino seems to be leaving X on good terms — and made clear she was still planning on sticking around.

“X is truly a digital town square for all voices and the world’s most powerful culture signal,” Yaccarino posted. “We couldn’t have achieved that without the support of our users, business partners, and the most innovative team in the world. I’ll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world.

“As always, I’ll see you on 𝕏.”

