The New York Yankees will have a new look after the team jettisoned its ban on facial hair, which had been in place since the 1970s.

“In recent weeks, I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Yankees Managing General Partner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement posted Friday on X.

“These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy,” the post said.

The rule was imposed by former owner George Steinbrenner, the father of Hal Steinbrenner, who said his father would agree that the change is fine if it helps the team win, according to the New York Post.

“Winning was the most important thing to my father,” Hal Steinbrenner said.

“If somebody came and told him that they were very sure this could affect us getting the players we want to get — all we’re trying to every offseason is put ourselves in the best position to get a player that we’re trying to get,” he said.

“If something like this would detract from that or lessen our chances, I don’t know, I think he might be a little more apt to do the change that I did than people think, because it was about winning,” he added.

The former policy stated: “All players, coaches and male executives are forbidden to display any facial hair other than mustaches (except for religious reasons), and scalp hair may not be grown below the collar.”

“Hair policy will remain the same,” Hal Steinbrenner said Friday, according to The New York Times.

Players said the rule on fuzzy faces is a little unclear.

“The only information we were offered from Cash is that we’re not trying to look like Duck Dynasty,” pitcher Gerrit Cols said, speaking of Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman, according to The New York Times.

“No diss against Duck Dynasty. They’re grinding in the woods all the time. You don’t really have another option. But that was the only clarification we got,” he said.

In an article for the New York Post, sportswriter Joel Sherman said the time had long since passed for the policy to be shelved.

“This had become like guarding the last Radio Shack with your life. This was yelling to the heavens wondering why you were no longer being delivered a phonebook. This was making the argument these words you’re reading would have been produced quicker and cleaner on a typewriter than a laptop,” he wrote.

Cubs broadcaster Ron Coomer, who played for the Yankees in 2002, took a different position, according to USA Today.

“I think it’s terrible,” Coomer said. “Mr. [George] Steinbrenner will be rolling over in his grave right now. They had a golden rule, and they stuck with it.”

