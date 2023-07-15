Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge Explains Why He Sings 'God Bless America' During Every Home Game

Fair or unfair, there’s a reason why the stereotype of the airhead jock with little to no actual societal value persists. After all, every stereotype has a kernel of truth.

But every once in a while, pro athletes come along who can bring genuine value to their sport and the world at large.

A case in point is one New York City baseball player demonstrating his patriotism and faith.

(And no, this isn’t about former New York Mets prospect Tim Tebow, though he clearly also has much good to spread.)

This is a tale about New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and an incredible little routine he has during every home game.

As chronicled by NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch, the 6-foot-7 behemoth of a slugger sings along with “God Bless America” as it is ceremoniously played at Yankee Stadium — every word.

“Singing ‘God Bless America’ is my sign of respect for the veterans who are being honored on the field,” Judge told Klapisch.

“They’re 70 years old, some are 80, some are 90 and can barely walk. You see an old photo of them, their rank, what branch of the service, where they fought. I have nothing but respect for them.”

Better yet, Judge has inspired several of his teammates to join him in his singing.

Interestingly, Judge’s ritual is uniquely suited to his current team.

Klapisch noted that the Yankees are the only team that still plays “God Bless America” at every game, a tradition that has endured since 9/11.

Before the seventh inning, a rendition of the song sung by Robert Merrill is played.



“I love it,” Judge told NJ.com. “It brings everyone together for those few moments.”

The reigning American League MVP gushed over the men and women who helped keep this country the land of the free.

“It was incredible to me, the sacrifices those young men made,” Judge said, referring to those who fought in World War II. “They went overseas and endured incredible hardship, 18- and 19-year-olds. … The ones that made it back, their lives were never the same, physically or emotionally.

“So every time the anthem is played, especially on Opening Day, when we’re lined up … or when ‘God Bless America’ is played, I’m thanking those who made it possible for me to play a baseball game and make a living like that.

“Every time I see a soldier or Marine or sailor or a policeman or firefighter, I say thank you. I can’t thank them all, so I do it by singing.”

