Whether it’s the old leadership or the “New Democrats,” America’s left-wing party isn’t sending their best.

If you were to try to think of one Democrat hopeful that the left will surely champion as a rising star in the upcoming midterm elections or the 2028 presidential elections, you would come up short.

This is troubling for the Democrats, because the mainstays of the party are poison to the brand.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.