Sophie Cunningham Delivers Great News to Teenage Fans Who Were Berated for Standing for Truth

The Indiana Fever’s Sophie Cunningham came out in support of her young fans after they were subjected to the lunacy and anger of transgender ideologues.

ESPN presented a profile on Cunningham on July 21 that created a stir when she gave her stance on the issue of “transwomen” playing in women’s sports.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” she told ESPN.

“I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” she said.

The statement sparked both backlash and support.

Notably, before the Fever’s game Tuesday evening against the Seattle Storm, Storm center Stephanie Dolson was photographed in a “Trans Rights are Human Rights” shirt, a clear dig at the Fever’s rising star.

That same evening, Cunningham’s supporters were courtside when Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton heaped verbal abuse upon the two.

Cunningham released a statement via social media platform X Wednesday, writing, “I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from me soon.”

She added regarding Keaton’s behavior, “Truly embarrassing of the co-owner.

“Unfortunately shows the type of leader she is.”

I truly believe there is a safe space and love for EVERYBODY. Biological girls, biological boys, trans women, and trans men. Everyone is welcome at my table! You can disagree and still be kind. Bravo to those girls for standing up for what they believe. You’ll be hearing from… https://t.co/gIVWhEHi3Q — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) July 30, 2026

Sports commentator Jon Root relayed what he says were the words used by Keaton against the young women who were wearing XX-XY Athletics shirts, a brand known for taking a stance against the transgender agenda in sports.

BREAKING: I’m told that Seattle Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton confronted, verbally berated & cussed at the two young Sophie Cunningham supporters at the Fever vs Storm game Tuesday night. Keaton called them “f****** insane” & said “How dare you come here and pull this s***?!”… pic.twitter.com/pLQ9g0jPz9 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 29, 2026

One of the Cunningham fans left crying after Root says Keaton called them “f***ing insane,” asking “How dare you come here and pull this s***?!”

ESPN provided more details in saying the stance against transgender athletes in women’s sports was not just spawned by Cunningham’s comments, but also a ballot initiative in Washington state that would ban self-proclaimed transgender students from participating in girls’ sports.

Footage of Storm fans confronting the young women was also posted to social media platform X.

Footage obtained by @FoxNews shows the young Sophie Cunningham fans also face a confrontation with a grown man and a woman with him. The man shouted “take the trash out” to arena staff, in reference to the girls and the other supporters with them. https://t.co/0jaSjUmMbn pic.twitter.com/MjwfUyHmb4 — Jackson Thompson (@JackThompsonFOX) July 29, 2026

One man can be heard yelling “take the trash out” in reference to them.

The Storm have since apologized for Keaton’s behavior. Per ESPN, Storm majority owner Ginny Gilder said, “We are aware one of our co-owners made comments to two fans in attendance at last night’s game. We apologize that this happened.”

“Everyone who attends a Storm game deserves to feel welcome, and we remain committed to creating an inclusive environment where every fan is treated with respect.”

It’s great to see Cunningham unmoved from her position and her fans getting her support.

The culture surrounding sports will hopefully continue to shift as standing against this ideology is no longer controversial.

Looking at the uptick in WNBA viewership thanks to Cunningham and teammate Caitlin Clark, injecting wokeness into the game is a surefire way to lose this new audience.

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