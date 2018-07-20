SECTIONS
World News
Print

10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Botched Genital Mutilation Procedure

Somali children and teenagers leave after attending a classMOHAMMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/GettySomali children and teenagers leave after attending a class (MOHAMMED ABDIWAHAB/AFP/Getty)

By The Western Journal
July 20, 2018 at 5:43am
Print

A 10-year-old girl has bled to death after undergoing female genital mutilation in Somalia, an activist said, a rare confirmed death in the country with the world’s highest rate of the practice.

The girl died in a hospital on Monday, two days after her mother took her to a traditional circumciser in a remote village outside Dhusamareb town in central Galmudug state, Hawa Aden Mohamed with the Galkayo Education Center for Peace and Development said in a statement.

“The circumciser is suspected to cut an important vein in the course of the operation,” Mohamed said.

About 98 percent of women and girls in the Horn of Africa nation undergo female genital mutilation, according to the United Nations. While Somalia’s constitution prohibits the practice, Mohamed said no laws have been enacted to ensure that those who perform the circumcisions are punished.

Lawmakers are “afraid of losing their political clout among the all-powerful conservative traditional and religious groups bent at retaining the practice,” she said.

TRENDING: Democrats Subpoena Helsinki Translator To ‘Find Out What Was Said’ to Putin

Health workers have warned against the risks of the practice which in most cases the external genitalia is removed and the vagina is sewn almost closed.

Despite campaigns in Somalia against the practice it is “clouded in secrecy, so reducing it has been a massive challenge,” said Brendan Wynne with the New York-based Donor Direct Action, which connects women’s activists worldwide.

Over 200 million women and girls in 30 countries across three continents have experienced genital mutilation, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this year, calling it a “gross violation of the human rights of women and girls.”

The U.N. Population Fund projects that the estimated 3.9 million girls subjected to genital cutting every year will rise to 4.6 million by 2030 due to expected population growth unless urgent action is taken.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Africa, Islam

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Lisa Page, right, with Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe.Getty Images

Congressman: Lisa Page Admits Her Texts ‘Mean Exactly What They Say’

Chris Agee

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 07: Maxine Waters speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LouisianaParas Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

Maxine Warns of ‘Armed Protests’ Against Her After Calling for Harassment of Trump Officials

The Western Journal

Anchorage Skyline with a winter reflectionRocky Grimes/ Shutterstock

Democratic Candidate for Alaska Has Never Been to Alaska

Chris Agee

Lisa Page (L), former legal counsel to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, arrives on Capitol Hill July 16, 2018 arrives to speak before the House Judiciary and Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Gohmert: Lisa Page Has ‘Given Us More Insights’ Than Peter Strzok

Chris Agee

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 20, 2016 in New York City.Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After Wave of Migrants, Canada Appoints Border Security Minister

Randy DeSoto

Rand Paul talks with Wolf Blitzer.screenshot CNN

Rand Paul Defends Trump’s Russia Comments Against Combative Wolf Blitzer

Erin Shortall

Whoopi Goldberg and Judge Pirroscreenshot Contemptor/Youtube

Jeanine Pirro, Whoopi Goldberg Get into Shouting Match on ‘The View’ – ‘Goodbye, I’m Done’

Randy DeSoto

DershowitzFox News

Dershowitz: Mueller Squeezing Manafort To Get Him To ‘Sing’ or ‘Compose’ Against Trump

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.