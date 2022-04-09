Share
News
A migrant from Ukraine waits to be allowed into the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico, on March 24.
A migrant from Ukraine waits to be allowed into the U.S. in Tijuana, Mexico, on March 24. (Guillermo Arias - AFP / Getty Images)

11 People Charged with Orchestrating 400 Sham Marriages to Help Illegal Immigrants Circumvent Laws

 By Jack Davis  April 9, 2022 at 7:44am
Share

Eleven California residents, many of them Philippine nationals, have been charged with running a marriage fraud operation to help migrants dodge immigration laws.

The suspects arranged fake marriages for at least 400 people between October 2016 and March 2022, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

An indictment accuses Marcialito Biol Benitez of running what he called an “agency” that set up the sham marriages between clients and U.S. citizens.

Clients would pay $20,000 to $30,000 for false marriage and immigration documents in an effort to secure permanent resident status in the U.S.

Benitez and seven of the other suspects were arrested on Thursday and appeared in federal court in California. They will appear in court in Boston at a later date, according to the release.

Trending:
Audience Explodes in Applause After Amy Coney Barrett's Sharp Response to Immature Heckler

“Marriage fraud is a serious crime that threatens the integrity of our nation’s lawful immigration system,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

“These defendants’ alleged exploitation of this system for profit is an affront to our nation’s tradition of welcoming immigrants and prospective citizens. Their alleged fraudulent behavior makes things harder for the vast majority of immigrants who follow the law and respect our immigration system.”

The suspects worked out of Los Angeles. Some of those charged are alleged to have recruited and paid U.S. citizens to take part in the scheme, while others are accused of recruiting foreign clients and preparing false documents.

The conspirators allegedly held fake wedding ceremonies with officiants hired online. Photos were taken to be used in immigration petitions.

After submitting the false documents to Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency would then coach clients and their fake spouses on CIS interviews and how to keep up the appearance of actually being married.

Clients “married” to people who no longer wanted to go along with the scheme were assisted with applications to remain in the country under the Violence Against Women Act.

Rollins said she was irked by that tactic.

“By allegedly submitting false applications that claimed domestic abuse, these charged defendants did further harm, this time to real victims and survivors of domestic violence,” she said.

The charge of conspiracy to commit marriage fraud carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Related:
FBI Arrests 2 Men Who Allegedly Fooled Secret Service Agent on Jill Biden's Security Detail

“It is the utmost honor and privilege to become an American citizen, and the individuals we arrested today have allegedly made a sham of that process by running a large-scale marriage fraud ‘agency’ that arranged hundreds of fake marriages for foreign nationals, racking up millions of dollars in profits,” FBI official Joseph R. Bonavolonta said.

“We believe their alleged scheme broke immigration laws that are in place to protect public safety and created a disadvantage for those seeking to earn their citizenship lawfully,” he continued.

“This case should serve as a warning to others that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are united in our efforts to disrupt and dismantle criminal enterprises that seek to circumvent our laws by fraudulent means.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




11 People Charged with Orchestrating 400 Sham Marriages to Help Illegal Immigrants Circumvent Laws
CNN's Brian Stelter Flounders After College Freshman Calls Network a 'Purveyor of Disinformation' at Live Event
Border Mayor Sounds the Alarm: 'What's Coming on the 23rd of May Won't Even Be Describable'
CBS News Uncovers Over 150 Banking Transactions Involving Hunter or James Biden 'Flagged as Concerning'
Suspected Member of 'South American Theft Group' Picks the Wrong California House to Burglarize
See more...

Conversation