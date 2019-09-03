SECTIONS
11-Year-Old Who Was Run Over by Semi-Truck Praises God for Miraculous Survival

By Amanda Thomason
Published September 3, 2019 at 10:17am
On Aug. 23, 11-year-old Emilio Corrales of Wichita, Kansas, was riding his bike along northbound U.S. 83 Business when he fell off and was hit by a semi-truck.

In most cases, that would have been it, and the child’s life would have been snuffed out by the terrible tragedy — but by some miracle, the boy survived. After surgery and recovery in the hospital, he’s doing surprisingly well.

“I’m thankful to God because I didn’t die,” Emilio told KWCH-DT. “I thought I was gonna die, when I got hit by a semi-truck.”

Emilio spent a week at the Wesley Medical Center following the accident, and his family waited anxiously to find out his condition.

“Out of surgery fractured skull fractured scapula torn acl and shoulder muscles torn up overall doctors say he is going to make full recovery thank u god for not taking my son away from me and giving him the strength to win his battles,” Oscar Corrales, Emilio’s father, wrote on Facebook Aug. 24.

“[T]hank u everyone for the prayers God is good it kills me to see my little man like this,” the single father wrote, adding that his son still had some tests to go through.

“I’ve just been hurting and now that I’m getting to go home and I’m not as badly wounded, I just feel good,” Emilio told KWCH.

“They prayed and believed in me and I’m just thankful for that,” he added. “I’m ready to go home, I’m happy I get to go home.”

His father was also elated to have him home and had nothing but good things to say about his young son.

“First I want to thank God for everything he has done in my life but especially for what he has done in this past week for giving my son a Milio the heart of a lion,” he wrote in a post on Sept. 1.

He also used the platform to thank first responders, the staff at the hospital and family that has helped them out since the incident.

“[T]here’s so many more people I wanna think I can’t name them all everybody that prayed for me and my son my family my kids,” he continued. “God is good God bless you all.”

Oscar also set up a GoFundMe for Emilio in hopes of getting some assistance with paying the medical bills that have cropped up as a result of his son's accident.

