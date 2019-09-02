Police Officer Surprises Student in Need of Cheering Up with Special Chick-fil-A Lunch

Sometimes as an adult, it’s easy to forget just how tough it is to be a kid. With the school year kicking off, the new year brings changes: new classmates, new teachers and new expectations.

Some students struggle with getting adjusted, and it’s at times like these that they need extra love and care.

A police officer in Moore, Oklahoma, decided to provide just that last Thursday when he noticed a student in need of cheering up.

As one of the school resource officers at Moore Public Schools, Officer Kenny Madden goes above and beyond to make sure his students are well taken care of.

Seeing that a little boy was struggling, Officer Madden brought him a special lunch from Chick-fil-A, sat with the student and had a conversation with him to help him feel less alone.

TRENDING: GOP Is Furious After California's Latest Scheme To Keep Trump Off the Primary Ballot

Moore Public Schools shared a photo of Officer Madden and the student on Facebook.

“He knew this student needed cheering up and surprised him with Chick-Fil-A for lunch,” the organization wrote. “Another example of how our SRO’s go above and beyond for our students.”

School Resource Officers often have a tremendous influence on students’ lives, but all too often they go unrecognized for their contributions.

Like Officer Madden, there are many public servants out there helping in small but powerful ways to give children what they need.

Last month, a photo from a school district in Tennessee captured the moment a school resource officer embraced an 11-year-old boy with autism, showing how much of an impact compassionate staff at school can have on students on their first day of school.

The photo showed 6th-grader Kadin Templin sitting on the floor being hugged by school resource officer Julio Ortiz. “Sometimes first days of school are stressful,” the Hamblen County Department of Education wrote.

“Thank you for your love and assistance Officer Ortiz.”

RELATED: After Popeyes Runs Out of Sandwiches, Chick-fil-A Director Brings 'Overwhelmed' Employees Breakfast

“It is an honor for Kadin to call me his friend,” Officer Ortiz told The Western Journal. “These are the things that matter in life. We need to show love especially to the ones with special needs.”

Dedicated officers like these bring so much joy to the lives of students.

Plus, there’s nothing like Chick-fil-A when you’re having a bad day.

The Western Journal reached out to Moore Public Schools but did not receive a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.