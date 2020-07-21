SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

12 Seattle Officers Injured as Precinct Attacked, Buildings Damaged During Riot

By Erin Coates
Published July 21, 2020 at 12:43pm
P Share Print

The Seattle Police Department said that 12 officers were injured in confrontations with protesters in the downtown part of the city on Sunday.

The protest started as a peaceful gathering in Westlake Park on Sunday morning, but a second group arrived about three hours later carrying baseball bats, MyNorthwest.com reported.

The second group then marched down Fifth Avenue, breaking windows and spray-painting buildings including Seattle Police Headquarters and the Seattle Municipal Court.

TRENDING: Local Official: Reports of COVID Surge in Infants Are False

“Individuals participating in a large demonstration Sunday were responsible for a significant amount of property damage to government buildings and private businesses in Seattle,” a police news release read.

Police said that the protesters arrived at the West Precinct building and threw rocks and bottles at the officers outside.

A man with an umbrella moved to block the security cameras as the confrontation occurred.

Do you think the police officers are being unfairly targeted?

“Officers moved in to escort the person away from the doors and were immediately assaulted with bottles, street cones, and fireworks,” the news release read.

“One officer was struck in the neck and injured by fragmentation from one of the explosions resulting in that officer being hospitalized.”

The police department released officer-worn body camera footage “in an attempt to be transparent.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language and violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

“During the confrontation, officers used OC spray and stop the assault from the crowd,” the news release read.

RELATED: Overwhelmingly Outnumbered Man Stands Firm with American Flag, Challenges Portland Mob

Officers also arrested two people following the incident, one for assault and the other for stealing a police bicycle.

The group dispersed after protesters reached Cal Anderson Park, according to police.

The incident commander said the group appeared to be “very organized,” and the incident appeared to be a “very concerted effort at property damage of certain businesses and government facilities.”

Surveillance from the East Precinct showed the damage done after protesters broke several windows and threw an incendiary device into the lobby Sunday.

No one was reported to be injured as a result of the device thrown into the lobby, but a small fire had to be quickly extinguished.

“Arson/Bomb detectives along with members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are conducting the follow-up investigations related to the arson and the fireworks,” police said.

“Detectives will be following up on the reported property damage and looting incidents.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







12 Seattle Officers Injured as Precinct Attacked, Buildings Damaged During Riot
Overwhelmingly Outnumbered Man Stands Firm with American Flag, Challenges Portland Mob
Iran Executes Man for Drinking Alcohol
Police: Florida Cop Beaten Unconscious, Gets Head Stomped During Attempted Arrest
UK: Russia Running Cyber Op To Steal COVID Vaccine Research
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×