A baby who was born with a rare abnormality is bringing love to the world through what media accounts have dubbed her “permanent smile.”

Ayla Summer Mucha was born in December with a very rare condition called bilateral macrostomia, in which the corners of her tiny mouth did not fuse properly, giving her face a very unusual appearance, according to the New York Post.

The Australian baby’s parents — Cristina Vercher, 21, and Blaize Mucha, 20 – did not know ahead of time about the condition until after the child was born.

“A caesarean is an uncomfortable experience as it is,” Vercher said, according to the Daily Mail.

“Therefore, I was already in an overwhelmed state. As you would know during the surgery the doctors will show you the baby once it has been removed from the uterus,” she said.

“At the time it was a very obvious formation as Ayla was so tiny. We were instantly worried. Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia. So it came as a huge shock,” she said.

A study published in Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal in 2007 said the researchers could only document 14 cases. The doctor at Flinders Medical Centre, where the child was born, had never seen it.

“This made the experience all the more worrying as it took several hours for a doctor to give us an answer,” Vercher said. “With this came more difficulties as the hospital had little knowledge or support for such a rare condition.”

“All I could think about as a mother was where I went wrong, especially when I had been so pedantic throughout my entire pregnancy,” she said.

The condition affects more than the baby’s appearance, which means that surgery is the recommended option.

“We are yet to receive the exact specifications of the surgery, yet we know this involves a skin closure that results in minimal scarring,” Vercher said. “The challenges we will face post surgery are worrying as a couple.”

Coming at a time when health conditions are advanced as grounds for abortion, the family has shown that the baby can do just fine when surrounded by affection and care.

A TikTok account @cristinakylievercher now includes videos of the baby as well as discussions about her progress. The account has more than 118,000 followers.

Vercher said most social media comments have been supportive, noting that “You can’t control the personalities of other people, unfortunately.”

Overall, she said, those commenting have shared love with the family.

“I am thankful we left the video posted as I have spoken to a number of mothers going through similar experiences,” she said. “We will not stop sharing our experiences and favorite memories as we are so proud.”

